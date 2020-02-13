Perimeter shooting helped the Crofton offense establish its “flow” as the Warriors thump Norfolk Catholic 62-44.
Check back later for a recap of the game at norfolkdailynews.com or Friday's print or ePaper.
Perimeter shooting helped the Crofton offense establish its “flow” as the Warriors thumped Norfolk Catholic 62-44 Thursday night.
ATKINSON — Class D No. 8 West Holt got a buzzer-beating layup to end the third quarter and tip off off a game-changing 12-2 run, and the Huskies hit enough free throws down the stretch to top No. 7 St. Mary's 61-56 on Thursday night in a rematch from last weekend's Niobrara Valley Conference…
Boys basketball scores from around the area and across the state
Girls basketball scores from around the area and across the state
Three decades ago, guys such as John Schutte and Todd Erwin helped Laurel-Concord to the Northeast Nebraska Activities Conference (NENAC) boys basketball tournament championship.
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Nebraska had no business — not after that loss to Iowa, not with a missing starter on the road — to be in a fight with No. 9 Maryland.
WEST POINT — A huge second half by West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic doomed Norfolk Catholic as the Bluejays came back to defeat the Knights 67-60 here Tuesday night in Mid-State Conference action.
