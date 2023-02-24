WEST POINT -- Right from the start of the game, a focused Guardian Angels Central Catholic girls basketball team used its trademark 2-3 zone defense to make visiting Sutton uncomfortable offensively.
That discomfort was magnified by the Bluejays' active hands and ball pressure and, as a result, GACC accumulated steals--often after deflections-- that became easy baskets and an 18-4 first-quarter lead.
When the Fillies settled down enough to run their offense in the second period, the Bluejays unleashed their own offense in the halfcourt -- a combination of 3s and baskets inside to outscore Sutton 22-10 and put the game out of reach, 40-14, by intermission.
GACC ultimately earned its second-consecutive trip to the state tournament with a 61-29 win.
