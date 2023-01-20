NDN basketball

WAYNE--Thirteen point leads were a feature of both the boys and girls basketball games between Hartington Cedar Catholic and Wayne High School on Friday night.

The Blue Devils bolted to a 15-2 advantage in the boys game before Cedar Catholic increased its defensive intensity--limiting Wayne to six second-quarter points while forcing a 26-26 tie at halftime.

In the second half the game became a possession-by-possession battle that, after a 37-37 tie in regulation, extended into a double-overtime affair.

Even then the Trojans' four-point lead--provided by two successful trips to the free throw line by Cedar Catholic's senior Andrew Jones--wasn't secure as Colson Nelsen's last second 3 from mid-court created the final 46-45 score.

The 15-2 lead early in the girls game, on the other hand, was on Cedar Catholic's side of the scoreboard as three 3-point shots propelled the Trojans' offense.

Although Wayne trailed 28-19 at the half, the Blue Devils battled back with a 9-0 run in the third period to pull within 38-35 heading into the fourth.

The teams traded runs in the final eight minutes before the Trojans' 7 of 8 success at the free throw line in the final one minutes, 20 seconds helped Cedar Catholic pull away for its 56-47 victory.

