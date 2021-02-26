NDN basketball

BATTLE CREEK--The Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur girls trailed at the beginning of the first and second quarters and came from behind in both situations to take the lead.

But when BRLD grabbed the lead for the second time, thanks to a 27-point effort by senior point guard Caragan Tietz, the Wolverines wouldn't relinquish it.

After defeating a 20-5 North Central squad by the score of 54-42, BRLD will head back to the state basketball tournament for the second year in a row.

GIRLS BASKETBALL: North Bend Central 40, West Point-Beemer 29

NORTH BEND — Defending Class C1 champion North Bend Central shut down a potent West Point-Beemer attack, including a scoreless stretch of more than eight minutes, as the Tigers punched a return ticket to the state tournament with a 40-29 victory Friday night at Tiger Arena.

Cedar Catholic get defensive to sideline Lutheran High

HARTINGTON — Hartington Cedar Catholic got downright defensive in the second half, specifically the final eight minutes, as the Trojans turned back Lutheran High Northeast here in the C2-5 subdistrict finals 52-39 — but not without a fight.

Illinois beats Nebraska 86-70 without Ayo Dosunmu and honors their injured star — and potential NBA prospect — on senior night

Injured Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu touched the court Thursday against Nebraska — but only before the game. Dosunmu missed the game because of a facial injury suffered in Tuesday’s loss to Michigan State, but the No. 5 Illini figured this is the junior’s last game at the State Farm Center. With his potential plans to enter the NBA draft in mind, the team honored Dosunmu during senior night. ...