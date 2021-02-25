NDN basketball

PIERCE--Battle Creek's Payton Frederick opened the game with a 3, then added a baseline drive for a 5-0 lead, but the Braves didn't score for the next five minutes--and only managed two free throws as Pierce hustled to a 12-7 first quarter advantage.

By halftime, the Bluejays had forged a 30-19 lead, and Battle Creek was unable to cut its deficit to single digits the rest of the game as Pierce pulled away to a 54-35 win in the Class C1-8 boys subdistrict final.

PIERCE -- Battle Creek needed a good start against the top-seeded Bluejays in the Class C1-8 subdistrict final, and Payton Frederick provided that with a 3 from the corner followed by another basket on a baseline drive that gave the Braves a 5-0 lead just moments into the game.

Stadium Talk recently provided a ranking of the best high school football stadiums in every state and Veterans Memorial Football Field in Norfolk took the top spot in Nebraska.

BURNSVILLE, Minn. — Wayne State’s Erin Norling has been voted by the league coaches as the inaugural winner of the Northern Sun Conference’s outstanding senior of the year award announced Thursday by the NSIC office.

The Wayne State College men’s basketball team saw four players and its coach Jeff Kaminsky receive post season honors as the Northern Sun Conference announced the 2020-21 NSIC Men’s basketball all-conference teams on Wednesday.

Late scoring drought dooms Nebraska in loss to Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — In a true Sam Haiby fashion, she drove to the basket from the far corner, split two defenders, bounced the ball off the glass and drew the foul. Haiby’s three-point play tied the game 62-62 with less than four minutes to play.