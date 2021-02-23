PIERCE--The Battle Creek boys basketball team earned a 6-point lead over Norfolk Catholic at the half, then made it a goal to maintain that advantage the rest of the game.
With a combination of defense and the ability to capitalize after making stops, either with field goals or free throws--especially Payton Frederick who sank 13 of 15 from the line while leading Battle Creek with 19 points--the Braves were able to do just that en route to downing the Knights 62-54 in C1-8 subdistrict play.
Battle Creek, now 13-10 on the season, will play top-seeded Pierce on Thursday in the subdistrict final at 7 p.m.
