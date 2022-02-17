BANCROFT -- The Class C1-7 subdistrict tournament continued to feature close games. After a pair of semifinals that were decided on a last second shot and an overtime finish, Thursday's subdistrict final was decided by a three point difference.
By winning the game 54-51 over Battle Creek, the Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur Northeast girls basketball team took another step toward a possible return to the Nebraska girls state tournament Thursday night--their first time in Class C1.
Check back later for a recap of the game at sports@norfolkdailynews.com or read Friday's print or ePaper.