PIERCE -- O'Neill got off to a slow start offensively in its C1-7 boys subdistrict final against Pierce Thursday night, in large part due to the Bluejays' stingy man-to-man defense.
Although the Eagles managed leads of 2-0 and 4-2 early on, those two field goals would be the only two O'Neill would score in the first quarter.
Meanwhile, Pierce finished out the period with a 12-0 run--keyed by 8 of Ben Brahmer's game-high 26 points, including a rare 4-point play--to lead 14-4, which forced the Eagles to play the remainder of the game from behind.
O'Neill chipped away during the second and third quarters, outscoring the Bluejays 22-15, to stay within stroking distance.
But Pierce got two big 3s from Jackson Wachholtz to begin the fourth, then converted 8 of 11 free throws in the final 90 seconds to lock up the 46-40 win and earn a spot in one of the district finals to be held early next week.
