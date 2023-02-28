PIERCE -- The defense of the Pierce High basketball squad was a team effort, and the victim of that collective on Tuesday night was Scotus Central Catholic.
The Bluejays challenged all aspects of the Shamrocks' offense--denying driving lanes and passing lanes on the perimeter as well as attempted entry passes inside.
As a result Scotus managed just nine made field goals in the game, making 9 of 30 attempts--including a single made basket in both the first and third quarters.
Meanwhile, Pierce pulled away for an 18-3 first-quarter lead that became a 26-10 halftime advantage that ultimately led to a 45-26 win in the Class C1-4 district final and a berth in the Class C1 state basketball tournament.
Check back later for a recap of the game at sports@norfolkdailynews.com or read Wednesday's print or ePaper.