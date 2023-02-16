PIERCE -- Even as the Battle Creek girls basketball team lost its last three regular season games, the Bravettes had been hearing from coach Kobe Lade that "they were close."
Thursday night, after earning a spot in the subdistrict final against Pierce, the Bravettes used defense and rebounding--along with three free throws from sophomore Sami Wemhoff--to knock off the No. 1-seeded Bluejays and earn Battle Creek's first subdistrict final win in 20 years.
Check back later for a recap of the game at sports@norfolkdailynews.com or read Friday's print or ePaper.