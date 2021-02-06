BASKETBALL: BRLD wins both EHC titles

NDN basketball

FREMONT — Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur won both East Husker Conference basketball championships on Saturday on Bracker Court inside Wikert Event Center on the Midland University campus.

The girls edged West Point-Beemer 56-53, while the boys surged in the second half past Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 62-49.

