BASKETBALL: BRLD splits with Humphrey/LHF

BANCROFT — In a marquee matchup involving the top-ranked boys basketball teams in both Class C and D, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur blasted its way to a nine-point head start and never looked back in defeating Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 74-52 Friday night in East Husker Conference play.
In the girls' game, HLHF senior Allie Schneider's tiebreaking 3-pointer with 18 seconds left lifted the Bulldogs past the Wolverines in a 74-71 thriller.
