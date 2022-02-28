NORFOLK -- The Ainsworth boys basketball team couldn't match the scoring production of Lourdes Central Catholic in Monday night's Class D1-3 district final.
Three seniors accounted for 62 of the 67 point total in the Knights' 67-52 win.
Ainsworth's season ends with a 17-9 record, but with three sophomores in the starting lineup--including 6-foot 5 Carter Nelson and 6-foot 4 Trey Appelt--the Bulldogs future is bright.
