Bellevue East turned up the defensive pressure in the second half, especially on Norfolk sharpshooter Kallan Herman, to surge to a 61-50 win over the Panthers Saturday night.
Although Norfolk led 32-29 at halftime, the Panthers managed just 18 second-half points as the Chieftains came from behind in the final two periods.
Herman finished with 29 points, 21 in the first half, but Bellevue East countered with three players in double-figures--Tikoyo Barnett (18), Paul Schuyler (15), William Foster (12)--to claim the victory.
Check back later at sports@norfolkdailynews.com for a recap of the game or read Monday's print or ePaper.