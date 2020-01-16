BASKETBALL: Battle Creek sweeps Lutheran High Northeast

While the Lutheran High Northeast boys and girls basketball teams held leads periodically throughout the first half in both games, Battle Creek bounced back in the second half both times at the Clayton and Vivian Andrews Activity Center on Thursday night.
Lutheran High led for almost all of the first seven minutes of the second quarter in the girls game, only to see Battle Creek open up a 20-point lead with more than five minutes left in the fourth quarter of a 56-34 final. In the boys game, the Eagles used an 11-0 run en route to a seven-point halftime lead, only to see the the Braves score the first 11 points of the second half, and the visitors held on from there 66-59.
Check norfolkdailynews.com later or Friday's print or ePaper for more.