Norfolk High slipped to 6-16 on the season with a 3-0 loss to Wayne Monday evening.
The Blue Devils' pitcher, Gavin Redden, benefited both offensively and defensively from the play of his teammates while pitching a complete game.
The sophomore, who gave up five hits, but the Wayne defense did its share by providing three double-plays--the first appearing as a 5-4-3 in the scorebook, the second 4-6-3, and the last as a 6-4-3.
Two of those three defensive plays prevented Norfolk scoring opportunities when the Panthers had two baserunners, one at second base and the other at first.
Offensively, Wayne, which has turned to small ball recently, incorporated three consecutive bunts to score three runs--taking advantage of a lead-off walk followed by a single. Two of the bunts resulted in runs scored while a line drive to left drove in the third.
