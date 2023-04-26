NDN baseball

Although the two big wins the Northeast Community College baseball team earned against Ellsworth Community College couldn't have been more different, both had the same result--a Hawks victory.

Northeast supported a no-hit pitching performance by Gabe Rodriguez in game one with 10 hits, scoring three runs in the first to provide the freshman right-hander with a comfortable lead, then added runs along the way to the 8-0 seven-inning win.

Game two was a back-and-forth contest as the Panthers opened the game with a 4-0 lead in the first inning.

The Hawks cut that lead in half in the second, then answered two more Ellsworth runs in the third with a five-run explosion in the bottom half for a 7-6 advantage. 

The Panthers tied the game in the fourth, but Northeast took the lead back in the fifth, before Ellsworth locked the game up at 8-8 with a run in the top of the seventh.

The Hawks' game-winner came in the bottom of the seventh as Northeast benefited from four pitchers combining for the 9-8 win-by-committee effort.

