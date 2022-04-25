BASEBALL: Northeast Community College 7, Indian Hills CC 4

With a "bullpen staff" of eight pitchers handling chores on the mound and shortstop Zane Zielinski pacing the Hawks with a 3 for 4 day at the plate--including a homerun, three RBIs, and three runs scored--the Northeast Community College baseball team bounced back from a disappointing Sunday to take the final game of the series 7-4 from D-I opponent Indian Hills Community College.
With the win, the No. 15-ranked NJCAA Division II Hawks improve to 35-11 on the season.
