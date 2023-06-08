It's difficult to understand how so much could go wrong after so much had gone so right.
But it did.
And as a result, instead of earning a split with a quality performance in game two of its double-header with Hastings, the Norfolk Auto Center Legion Post 16 Seniors baseball squad lost both games--falling 11-3 in game one before dropping game two 9-3 after leading 3-1 entering the final inning of play.
Check back later for a recap of the games at sports@norfolkdailynews.com or read Friday's print or ePaper.