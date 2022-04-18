NDN baseball

Lincoln Northeast improved to 7-10 with a pair of wins--9-4 and 10-4--over the Norfolk Panthers in baseball Monday evening.

Wayne State Wildcats win fourth straight

WAYNE — Wayne State ran off four straight wins in Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference action before dropping a game to Minnesota State University Moorhead in the second game of a conference doubleheader at the Pete Chapman Softball Complex on the campus of Wayne State College.

Otte Pulling knows how to go the distance — with airplane power

Bowdie Otte’s journey into the world of tractor pulling began as a junior in high school in 1987 and has continued ever since — becoming a family-affair along the way, with sons Blake (27) and Gage (19) filling key roles in the family’s operation, in addition to his wife, Heather.