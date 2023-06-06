The Elkhorn Valley Bank Legion Post 16 Norfolk Juniors swept past Creighton/Plainview in double-header action at Norfolk's Veteran Memorial Field Tuesday evening.
The Juniors backed a solid effort by pitcher Carter Mickelson with 8 hits and sound defense in game one en route to a 10-8 win then, with reserves getting their chance to start game two, took advantage of a rough Titans' outing--putting up 8 runs in the second inning and 10 more in the fourth for a 19-7 victory.
