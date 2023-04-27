The base paths were unkind to the Norfolk High baseball team Thursday evening during a 2-0 loss to Lincoln Pius X.
Norfolk's starting pitcher, C.J. Hoffman, walked the first batter he faced, then--with a solid, error-less defensive effort behind him--cruised through the first five innings with a no-hitter intact.
Meanwhile, the Panthers accumulated seven hits, including two doubles off of Pius X starter Ian Woita.
But Norfolk stranded three base runners during those five innings--two in scoring position--and lost additional base runners on a pick-off at first, a rundown between first and second.
The Thunderbolts struck in the sixth when, following a base on balls to Drew Drake, Jesus Yanez sent a two-run homer over the fence in right field for a 2-0 Pius X lead.
Norfolk had a chance to answer in the bottom half of the inning, when Hoffman led off with a single, but misfortune struck when an Easton Sullivan line drive to the Pius X second baseman doubled off Hoffman trying to return to first.
Jack Borgman's double down the left field line to provide yet another runner in scoring position, but Hudson Waldow's fly ball to right ended the inning.
Norfolk's 1-6-3 double play in the top of the seventh maintained a 2-0 deficit, but consecutive groundouts meant the Panthers faced a necessary two-out comeback. That possibility ended with a baserunner at first, but a line-out to the Thunderbolts' shortstop ended the threat.
Check back later for a recap of the game at sports@norfolkdailynews.com or read Friday's print or ePaper.