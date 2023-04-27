NDN baseball

The base paths were unkind to the Norfolk High baseball team Thursday evening during a 2-0 loss to Lincoln Pius X.

Norfolk's starting pitcher, C.J. Hoffman, walked the first batter he faced, then--with a solid, error-less defensive effort behind him--cruised through the first five innings with a no-hitter intact.  

Meanwhile, the Panthers accumulated seven hits, including two doubles off of Pius X starter Ian Woita.

But Norfolk stranded three base runners during those five innings--two in scoring position--and lost additional base runners on a pick-off at first, a rundown between first and second.

The Thunderbolts struck in the sixth when, following a base on balls to Drew Drake, Jesus Yanez sent a two-run homer over the fence in right field for a 2-0 Pius X lead. 

Norfolk had a chance to answer in the bottom half of the inning, when Hoffman led off with a single, but misfortune struck when an Easton Sullivan line drive to the Pius X second baseman doubled off Hoffman trying to return to first. 

Jack Borgman's double down the left field line to provide yet another runner in scoring position, but Hudson Waldow's fly ball to right ended the inning.

Norfolk's 1-6-3 double play in the top of the seventh maintained a 2-0 deficit, but consecutive groundouts meant the Panthers faced a necessary two-out comeback. That possibility ended with a baserunner at first, but a line-out to the Thunderbolts' shortstop ended the threat.

Check back later for a recap of the game at sports@norfolkdailynews.com or read Friday's print or ePaper.

Tags

In other news

Walkoff win earns split for Wildcat softball team

Walkoff win earns split for Wildcat softball team

WAYNE — A Paiton Tornberg walk-off two-run single with two outs provided a thrilling ending to senior day for the Wayne State Wildcats at the Pete Chapman Softball Complex with a 4-3 win over Bemidji State on Sunday.

Hawks drop final home games

Hawks drop final home games

The Northeast Community College softball team came up short of escaping its struggles during Wednesday’s final home games of the season.

Augustana University takes two from Wayne State

Augustana University takes two from Wayne State

WAYNE — The Wayne State baseball team played its way into the Northern Sun Conference post-season picture over the weekend with a big series win and made life difficult with a mid-week doubleheader loss to Augustana University here at the Pete Chapman Baseball complex Wednesday afternoon.