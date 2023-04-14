Lincoln East, 16-2 and No. 2 in the Top 10, swept past the Panthers in a double-header at Veterans Memorial Field Friday evening.
The Spartans totaled 14 hits in the first game, while Norfolk managed just two--both doubles, by CJ Hoffman and Carson Anderson, during East's 10-0 run-rule win.
In game two numerous free bases, on walks and hit batsmen, contributed to a 9-0 Lincoln East lead, but the Panthers continued to put up a fight--rallying for three run on three hits in the fourth inning and two more runs in the fifth with the help of Norfolk's other two hits.
Unfortunately, the Spartans added a pair of runs in the sixth to squelch the Panthers' momentum, then closed out the 11-5 victory.
