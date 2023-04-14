NDN baseball

Lincoln East, 16-2 and No. 2 in the Top 10, swept past the Panthers in a double-header at Veterans Memorial Field Friday evening.

The Spartans totaled 14 hits in the first game, while Norfolk managed just two--both doubles, by CJ Hoffman and Carson Anderson, during East's 10-0 run-rule win. 

In game two numerous free bases, on walks and hit batsmen, contributed to a 9-0 Lincoln East lead, but the Panthers continued to put up a fight--rallying for three run on three hits in the fourth inning and two more runs in the fifth with the help of Norfolk's other two hits.

Unfortunately, the Spartans added a pair of runs in the sixth to squelch the Panthers' momentum, then closed out the 11-5 victory.

Check back for a recap of the games at sports@norfolkdailynews.com or read Saturday's print or ePaper.

BOYS SOCCER: Ralston 6, NC/LHNE 3

After the Norfolk Catholic/Lutheran High Northeast boys soccer team scored three goals in the second half, Ralston posted a pair of late insurance goals to top the host Knights 6-3 on Wednesday night at Memorial Field.

Off Road Speedway regular season to begin April 22

Following a successful “special event” opening night of racing at Off Road Speedway, which hosted the 2023 Stock Cars Dirt Track Series last Saturday night, the track will begin its regular season next weekend.

SOCCER: Columbus defeats Norfolk 2-1 in shoot-out

A large crowd at Norfolk's Veterans Memorial Stadium watched as Norfolk High and Columbus battled through a first half, with the Discoverers grabbing a 1-0 lead, only to see the Panthers forge a 1-all tie at the end of  regulation play.

