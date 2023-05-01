Fremont opened its game vs Norfolk with a triple by sophomore Brooks Eyler on the first pitch.
That blast sparked a three-run inning for an early lead, but the momentum continued into the second when the Tigers added four more runs on three hits to increase their advantage to 7-0.
Ethan Synovec gave the Panthers a chance to mount a comeback, pitching four straight scoreless innings and allowing just one Fremont hit in relief.
But although Norfolk sent two runs across in the bottom of the third and three more in the fourth, the Panthers stranded three runners in the third and another in the fourth.
Norfolk then loaded the bases in the sixth, but failed to score in the sixth or seventh innings..
Meanwhile, the Tigers tacked on one final run in the seventh to establish the final 8-5 score.
