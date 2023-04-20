BASEBALL: Columbus defeats Norfolk 5-1

Baseball NDN

Columbus used a combination of hitting--accumulating 10 hits which included six doubles--and the three-hit pitching of Jarrett Bell to defeat the Panthers and improve to 9-7 on the season.

Norfolk didn't record a hit until the fifth inning when Carson Anderson ended Bell's no-hitter with a soft line drive to right field. The Panthers picked up a run with the help of a Columbus throwing error, but by then the Discoverers already led 5-1 which, after neither team scored in the final two innings, became the final score.

Norfolk slips to 5-14 with the loss.

