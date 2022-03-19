Beatrice 17, Wahoo/Bishop Neumann/Lincoln Lutheran 6

Beatrice 3, Norris 1

Bennington 9, Mount Michael Benedictine 2

Blair 17, Elkhorn 6

Central City/Fullerton/Centura 13, Thurston-Cuming County 5

Concordia/Brownell Talbot/Omaha Christian Academy 5, Arlington 3

Elkhorn North 8, Waverly 5

Elkhorn South 11, Omaha Roncalli Catholic 1

Elkhorn South 12, Omaha Skutt Catholic 2

Hastings 18, Twin River 0

Kearney 11, Fremont 6

Lincoln Christian 10, St. Paul / Palmer 4

Lincoln Christian 14, St. Paul / Palmer 5

Lincoln North Star 10, Millard North 0

Lincoln North Star 5, Millard North 3

Lincoln Southeast 9, Lincoln Pius X 5

Malcolm 19, Omaha Bryan 0

Norris 5, Wahoo/Bishop Neumann/Lincoln Lutheran 1

Omaha Burke 12, Columbus 9

Omaha Northwest 9, Omaha North 6

Omaha Skutt Catholic 9, Gretna 2

Omaha Westside 10, Lincoln Southwest 0

Omaha Westside 6, Lincoln Northeast 4

Platte Valley 26, Omaha Bryan 0

Platte Valley 3, Malcolm 1

Platteview 9, Douglas County West 2

Seward 13, Fairbury 3

Tags

In other news

Norfolk High girls soccer expects offensive improvement

Norfolk High girls soccer expects offensive improvement

Returning defensive starters Amber and Erin Schwanebeck, Bella Matteo and goalkeeper Tasha Eisenhauer will help the Norfolk High girls soccer team continue to be solid defensively, but coach Kyle Mather and assistant Katrina Murdock will be looking for more offense from the Panthers in 2022.

Gall's goal gives Norfolk 1-0 opening win over North Star

Gall's goal gives Norfolk 1-0 opening win over North Star

In what turned into a defensive battle, a goal by Norfolk High School junior Tessa Gall in the 32nd minute stood the rest of the way to give the host Panthers a 1-0 triumph over Lincoln North Star on the opening day of the girls soccer season Thursday at Memorial Field.

GIRLS SOCCER: Norfolk 1, Lincoln North Star 0

GIRLS SOCCER: Norfolk 1, Lincoln North Star 0

A goal by junior Tessa Gall in the 32nd minute was all that the Norfolk High School girls soccer team needed for offense in a 1-0 season-opening victory against Lincoln North Star on Thursday afternoon at Memorial Field.