LINCOLN — The Nebraska School Activities Association recently released the final standings for The NSAACup, the NSAA All-Activities Award for Nebraska high schools.
The annual awards program began in the fall of 2006 to recognize the state’s most successful high school athletic and fine arts programs, presents awards to the 12 Nebraska high schools which earn the most points during the school year by participating in NSAA education-based activity programs.
This all-activities (fine arts and sports), all-school recognition platform recognizes the “Best of the Best” each year in NSAA programs.
Of the schools in the Daily News coverage area, Bancroft-Rosalie took the high honor, finishing first the Class D All-School Division. The school also won the Class D Boys Division. Area schools finishing among the top 10 in the All-School Division were Humphrey St. Francis (2nd, Class D); Lyons-Decatur Northeast (4th, Class D); Hartington Cedar Catholic (10th, Class D); Wayne (8th, Class C) and North Bend Central (10th, Class C).
All-School Division
Class A Lincoln Southwest
Class B Omaha Skutt Catholic
Class C Grand Island Central Catholic
Class D Bancroft-Rosalie
Boys Division
Class A Millard North
Class B Omaha Skutt Catholic
Class C Aquinas Catholic
Class D Bancroft-Rosalie
Girls Division
Class A Millard North
Class B Scottsbluff
Class C Lincoln Lutheran
Class D Archbishop Bergan
Class D Boys
1. Bancroft-Rosalie 197.5
2. Lyons-Decatur Northeast 162.5
3. Humphrey St. Francis 135.0
4. Mullen 125.0
5. Falls City Sacred Heart 122.5
Next best area finishers
Osmond 117.5
Plainview 117.5
Lindsay Holy Family 110.0
Class D Girls
1. Fremont Bergan 150.0
2. Wausa 125.0
Humphrey St. Francis 125.0
4. Pleasanton 120.0
5. Wynot 115.0
Next best area finisher
Bancroft-Rosalie 102.5
Chambers 97.5
O’Neill St. Mary’s 95.0
Class C Boys
1. David City Aquinas 217.5
2. Hastings Adam Central 190.0
3. Wahoo 185.0
4. Grand Island Central Catholic 160.0
5. St. Paul 145.0
Yutan 145.0
Best area finishers
Pierce 140.0
Oakland-Craig 120.0
Wayne 115.0
Class C Girls
1. Lincoln Lutheran 177.5
2. Grand Island Central Catholic 172.5
3. Hastings St. Cecilia 162.5
4. North Bend Central 157.5
5. Lincoln Christian 155.0
Next best area finshers
Norfolk Catholic 125.0
Wayne 122.5
West Point-Beemer 117.5
Class B Boys
1. Omaha Skutt 305.0
2. Scottsbluff 225.0
Hastings 225.0
4. Grand Island Northwest 185.0
5. York 150.0
Class B Girls
1. Scottsbluff 245.0
2. Omaha Skutt 195.0
3. Grand Island Northwest 167.5
4. Beatrice 165.0
5. Gering 160.0
Class A Boys
1. Millard North 267.5
2. Omaha Westside 257.5
3. Lincoln Southwest 217.5
Millard West 217.5
5. Norfolk 210.0
Class A Girls
1. Millard North 292.5
2. Lincoln Pius X 277.5
3. Papillion-La Vista 260.0
4. Lincoln Southwest 257.5
5. Papllion-La Vista South 210.0