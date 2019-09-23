Augustana rallies past WSC

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Augustana scored 26 unanswered points, rallying past Wayne State 26-13 in Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference action here Saturday.
Augustana improves to 2-1 while WSC drops to 1-2 on the season.
Wayne State led 13-3 at halftime thanks to a 12-yard scoring pass from quarterback Any McCance to wide receiver Tauren Grady and field goals of 22 and 23 yards from Ethan Knudson.
Augustana's rally began with a 34-yard field goal by Luis Guarita.
The Vikings tied the score at 13 following a 4-yard touchdown pass from Kyle Saddler to Brett Shepley.
Wayne State fumbled the ensuing kickoff, giving the Vikings the ball at the Wildcat 11. Another Guarita field goal, this one from 21 yards out, gave Augustana its first lead of the game at 16-13.
The hosts extended the lead with a 23-yard touchdown pass from Saddler to Jake Welsheimer, then capped the scoring with Guarita final field goal from 25 yards out with just under four minutes to play.
WSC was held to 61 total yards in the second half. McCance finished 21 of 42 passing for 246 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions.
Defensively, Sioux Falls native Ian Ailts was credited with a game-high 12 tackles to go with one interception to lead the Wildcats.
The next game for the Wildcats will be Saturday, September 28, when WSC hosts Concordia-St. Paul at 6 p.m.