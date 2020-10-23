Class D Champion

Jordan Arens crosses the finish line to win the girls Class D cross country race.

 Paul Hughes/Norfolk Daily News

Class D Boys

Ainsworth junior Tylan Schlueter was the top runner from northeast Nebraska finishing second to Class D boys state champion Payton Davis of David City Aquinas.

Stanton's Abraham Larson and Kolter Van Pelt finished third and fourth, respectively.

The Norfolk Catholic boys team finished second to Aquinas, 19-14.

Class D Girls

Crofton freshman Jordan Arens is the Class D state girls cross country champion, running the 5,000-meters in 19:06.

Ainsworth freshman Katerine Kerrigan finished third.

McCool Junction edged defending girls champion Ainsworth for the team title 41-42. Bloomfield/Wausa was third with 47.

Check back for updates from the 2020 Nebraska Cross Country Meet in Kearney.

