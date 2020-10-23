Class D Boys
Ainsworth junior Tylan Schlueter was the top runner from northeast Nebraska finishing second to Class D boys state champion Payton Davis of David City Aquinas.
Stanton's Abraham Larson and Kolter Van Pelt finished third and fourth, respectively.
The Norfolk Catholic boys team finished second to Aquinas, 19-14.
Class D Girls
Crofton freshman Jordan Arens is the Class D state girls cross country champion, running the 5,000-meters in 19:06.
Ainsworth freshman Katerine Kerrigan finished third.
McCool Junction edged defending girls champion Ainsworth for the team title 41-42. Bloomfield/Wausa was third with 47.
Check back for updates from the 2020 Nebraska Cross Country Meet in Kearney.