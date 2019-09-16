Omaha Bryan invite
OMAHA — Norfolk improved to 8-5 on the year after going 4-2 and taking third place in the 16-team Bryan Invitational.
The Panthers qualified for the championship bracket on Friday night by going 2-1 in round-robin play, defeating Bellevue East and Omaha North while losing to Bellevue West.
On Saturday, Norfolk defeated Omaha Westside in the quarterfinals, fell to Columbus Scotus in the semifinals, then rebounded to sweep Fremont Bergan in the third-place match.
Norfolk’s only losses in the tournament were to the first and second-place teams.
Columbus Scotus 2, Norfolk 0: Norfolk lost to Columbus Scotus 25-21, 25-21 in the semifinals. Panther coach Katie Wright-Oswald said the team did not play well. “I think we were too focused on homecoming — we had two queen candidates,” she said. “We made a lot of hitting errors.”
Norfolk 2, Fremont Bergan 0: Norfolk placed third after recording a 25-20, 25-19 win over Fremont Bergan. “We played with high energy and served aggressively,” Wright-Oswald said.
Scores only
Norfolk def. Omaha Westside 25-8, 15-25, 25-17
NEXT UP
Norfolk (8-5) at Lincoln North Star, Tuesday.
Cozad invitational
Ogallala 2, ainsworth 0: Ainsworth fell to Ogallala 25-23, 25-13. Jenna Curtis' nine kills led Ogallala.
Ogallala 2, VALENTINE 0: Valentine lost to Ogallala 25-17, 25-13. Jaedy Commins and Gracen Tuttle had six kills apiece to lead Ogallala.
Scores only
Sidney def. Valentine 25-17, 25-13
Gothenburg def. Ainsworth 21-25, 25-20, 25-13
NEXT UP
Valentine (2-6) at McCook invitational, Saturday.
Ainsworth (2-6) hosts West Holt, Tuesday.
Wahoo Neumann invite
WAHOO — Battle Creek dropped a match for the first time this season when Beatrice defeated the Bravettes 29-27, 25-19 in the title match at the Wahoo Neumann invite.
Scores only
Battle Creek def. Bennington 25-7, 25-13
Douglas County West def. Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 25-18, 25-23
Battle Creek def. Douglas County West 25-15, 25-17
Bennington def. Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 26-24, 17-25, 25-20
Omaha Gross def. Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 25-12, 25-16
NEXT UP
Battle Creek (7-1) at Pierce, Tuesday.
Logan View/Scribner-Snyder (5-5), triangular vs. North Bend Central and Stanton, at North Bend, Wednesday.
Boone Central invite
ALBION — Columbus Lakeview swept Oakland-Craig 25-23, 29-27 in the championship match at the Boone Central invite here Saturday.
First round
Stanton 2, Crofton 0: Kinley Pohlman's eight kills led Stanton during a 25-21, 25-19 win over Crofton. Teammate Ellie Locke knocked down four ace serves, while Emily Colwell had 12 set assists. Alexis Arens' nine kills and Alexis Folkers' 10 digs led Crofton.
Ord 2, Boone Central 1: Ord topped Boone Central 26-24, 21-25, 25-17. Natalee Luettel finished with 14 kills to lead Boone Central. Mara Ranslem had 13 digs, while Paige Nelson handed out 18 set assists.
Championship semifinals
Scores only
Columbus Lakeview def. Stanton 27-25, 26-24
Oakland-Craig def. Ord 25-12, 25-17
consolation semifinals
Central City 2, Boone Central 0: Mara Ranslem had a team-high seven kills for Boone Central during a 25-23, 25-17 loss to Central City. Teammate Claire Weidner knocked down three ace serves.
Crofton 2, Tekamah-Herman 0: Ryah Ostermeyer had nine kills, while Taylor Schieffer handed out 19 set assists during Crofton's 27-25, 25-14 win over Tekamah-Herman.
Seventh place
Boone Central 2, Tekamah-Herman 0: Boone Central picked up a 25-16, 25-16 win over Tekamah-Herman. Natalee Luettel finished with a team-high 10 kills for the Cardinals. Teammate Paige Nelson was credited with 13 set assists.
Fifth place
Crofton 2, Central City 0: Crofton beat Central City 25-12, 25-13. Alexis Arens finished with seven kills to lead the Warriors. Alexis Folkers had 16 digs, while Taylor Schieffer added 18 set assists in the win.
Third place
Stanton 2, Ord 0: Ellie Locke had a team-leading eight kills during Stanton's 25-17, 25-16 win over Ord. Teammate Morgan Remm was credited with 10 set assists and three ace serves, while Jasmine Kment finished with 15 digs.
NEXT UP
Tekamah-Herman (1-9) at West Point-Beemer, Tuesday.
Stanton (6-4), triangular vs. North Bend Central and Logan View/Scirbner-Snyder, at North Bend, Wednesday.
Crofton (4-4) hosts Boone Central, Tuesday.
Boone Central (2-4) at Crofton, Tuesday.
Oakland-Craig (6-4) hosts Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, Tuesday.
North Bend Central invite
wayne 2, north bend central 1: Wayne recorded a 25-11, 23-25, 25-20 win over host North Bend Central. Junior Lauren Pick fired 21 kills during the Blue Devil win. Sydney Redden finished with 20 digs, while Kiara Krusemark handed out 40 set assists.
wayne 2, david city aquinas 0: Lauren Pick's 14 kills led Wayne during a 25-23, 25-18 win over David City Aquinas. Teammate Erin O'Reilly connected on three ace serves, while Emily Armstrong finished with 12 digs.
Scores only
David City Aquinas def. North Bend Central 25-22, 25-19
NEXT UP
Wayne (9-0) at Guardian Angels Central Catholic, Tuesday.
North Bend Central (6-4) hosts triangular vs. Stanton and Logan View/Scribner-Snyder, Wednesday.
Howells-Dodge invite
Howells-Dodge 2, Elgin Public/Pope John 0: Howells-Dodge topped Elgin Public/Pope John 25-21, 25-23. Kayce Kallhoff had six kills, three ace serves and nine digs for the Wolfpack. Haley Zegers added three blocks.
Elkhorn Valley 2, Shelby-Rising City 0: Olivia Nall's six kills led Elkhorn Valley in a 26-24, 25-17 win over Shelby-Rising City. Carney Black added 10 set assists, while Bria Gale had seven digs. Kamryn Pokorney's 11 kills and two blocks led Shelby-Rising City.
Howells-Dodge 2, Elkhorn Valley 1: Howells-Dodge topped Elkhorn Valley 25-19, 22-25, 25-15. Kaylee Bacon led the Falcons' hitting attack with eight kills. Brooke Wilcox added three blocks, while Bria Gale finished with 15 digs.
Elgin Public/Pope Jjohn 2, Shelby-Rising City 1: Kaycee Kallhoff's finished with five kills, three ace serves and 15 digs during Elgin Public/Pope John's 24-26, 25-18, 25-17 win over Shelby-Rising City. Teammate Kirsten Krebs added six kills in the win. Haley Zegers had four blocks, while Taylynne Charf handed out 14 set assists for the Wolfpack. Kamryn Pokorney's 17 kills, three ace serves and two blocks led the Huskies.
Elkhorn Valley 2, Elgin Public/Pope John 0: Elkhorn Valley defeated Elgin Public/Pope John 26-24, 25-17. Brooke Wilcox finished with eight kills for Elkhorn Valley. Teammates Olivia Nall and Carney Black each recorded two blocks. Haley Zegers' eight kills and four blocks led the Wolfpack. Kirsten Krebs had 16 digs.
Howells-Dodge 2, Shelby-Rising City 0: Howells-Dodge recorded a 25-9, 26-24 win over Shelby-Rising City. Reece Ingalls finished with nine kills and 10 digs for Shelby-Rising City.
NEXT UP
Howells-Dodge (9-1) at Wakefield/Allen, Tuesday.
Elgin Public/Pope John (2-8) hosts Creighton, Thursday.
Tilden Elkhorn Valley (5-5), triangular vs. Madison and Bloomfield, at Bloomfield, Tuesday.
Creighton invitational
CREIGHTON — Summerland coach Suz Funk recorded her 300th career victory in a 25-15, 25-9 triumph against West Holt, and the Bobcats improved to 10-1 at the tournament.
Creighton 2, West Holt 1: Creighton topped West Holt 25-21, 13-25, 27-25. Maycee Zimmerer had 10 kills, two blocks and six set assists for the Bulldogs. Charlize Wilmes knocked down three ace serves.
Summerland 2, Hartington-Newcastle 0: The Bobcats won in straight sets 25-20, 25-18. Brenna Wagner led Summerland with 12 kills while Kyra Nilson had 22 set assists, Tiana Thramer recorded three ace serves and Avery Cheatum had 14 digs. Kayden Jueden had eight kills and eight digs for the Wildcats while Brianna Hopping nine set assists.
Hartington-Newcastle 2, Creighton 0: The Wildcats finished off a 25-21, 25-18 sweep. Sierra Nielsen and Maycee Zimmerer each had five kills for Creighton. Zimmerer also posted two blocks and six digs. Jueden had 12 kills for the Wildcats, Alivia Morten and Hopping contributed nine set assists apiece while Abbe Morten had two solo blocks and 14 digs.
Hartington-Newcastle 2, West Holt 0: The Wildcats won both sets when it earned a 25-19, 25-16 triumph over West Holt. Hartington-Newcastle’s Jueden filled up the stat sheet with 16 kills, four ace servess and two solo blocks. Autumn Lammers led the team with 12 digs.
Summerland 2, Creighton 0: Summerland topped Creighton 25-8, 25-10. Olivia Dartman and Averi Diedrichsen each had four digs for Creighton.
NEXT UP
Creighton (3-5), triangular vs. Summerland and Boyd County at Clearwater.
Atkinson West Holt (2-9) at Ainswoth, Tuesday.
Summerland (10-1) hosts triangular vs. Creighton and Boyd County, at Clearwater, Tuesday.
Hartington-Newcastle (5-5) at Wynot, Thursday.
Friend invitational
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 2, friend 0: Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family beat Friend 25-11, 25-13.
Lawrence-Nelson 2, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 0: Taylor Harrington finished with 12 kills and 19 set assists during Lawrence-Nelson's 25-21, 27-25 win over Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family.
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 2, Exeter-Milligan 0: Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family topped Exeter-Milligan 25-16, 25-16 in the third-place match.
NEXT UP
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family (2-4) at Oakland-Craig, Tuesday.
Elba invitational
Harvard 2, St. Edward 1: St. Edward fell to Harvard 22-25, 25-11, 25-10.
Mccool Junction 2, St. Edward 0: McCool Junction recorded a 25-15, 25-9 win over St. Edward. Olivia Johnson finished with eight kills and three ace serves for the Mustangs.
St. Edward 2, Elba 0: St. Edward closed out the tournament with a 25-14, 25-16 win over Elba.
NEXT UP
St. Edward (1-7) hosts Cedar Bluffs, Thursday.
Regular season
Humphrey St. Francis 3, Mead 1: Humphrey St. Francis fell to Mead 26-24, 11-25, 25-23, 25-16.
NEXT UP
Humphrey St. Francis (3-2) at Fullerton, Tuesday.
Wakefield/Allen Invitational
WAKEFIELD — Lutheran High Northeast concluded pool play on Saturday with a sweep of Homer to qualify for the championship bracket of the Wakefield/Allen Invitational.
In semifinal action, the Eagles defeated Hartington Cedar Catholic 25-9 in the opening set but dropped back-to-back 25-20 sets.
“We played an amazing first set of volleyball,” Lutheran High coach Kathy Gebhardt said. “Unfortunately we could not sustain that level of play and, credit Cedar Catholic, they played tough the last two sets.
The Eagles then swept Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur for third place. “We got a taste of what this team is capable of in that first HCC set,” Gebhardt said, “and we will keep working to find ways to match that level of play.
Pool play
cedar Catholic 2, wakefield/allen 0: Cedar Catholic topped Wakefield/Allen 25-17, 25-14. Hayden Ekberg, Alli Jackson and Jordyn Carr had three kills apiece for Wakefield/Allen. Teammate Abby Heiman contributed 21 digs.
lutheran high northeast 2, homer 0: Lutheran High Northeast topped Homer 25-15, 25-12. Becca Gebhardt had 10 kills for the Eagles. Maddie Becker served up three aces, Halle Berner’s seven digs led the team and Chloe Spence had 15 set assists.
Scores only
Ponca def. Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 25-14, 25-20
Championship bracket
semifinals
Cedar Catholic 2, Lutheran High 1: Lutheran High dropped a 9-25, 25-20, 25-20 match to Cedar Catholic. Gebhardt led Lutheran High with 14 kills. Spence put up 19 set assists while Halle Berner had three ace serves and 18 digs.
third place
Lutheran High 2, BRLD 0: Lutheran High picked up its eighth win of the season following a 25-20, 25-19 win over BRLD in the third-place match. Gebhardt’s nine kills and 10 digs led the Eagles. Spence had 19 set assists and Aubrey Herbolsheimer recorded three solo blocks.
championship
PONCA 2, Cedar Catholic 1: Ponca won the tournament championship after recording a 15-25, 25-18, 25-20 win over Cedar Catholic.
Scores only
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur def. Pierce 25-19, 25-23
Ponca def. Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 25-20, 25-9
NEXT UP
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur (7-6) at Fremont Bergan, Tuesday.
Hartington Cedar Catholic (8-4) at Norfolk Catholic, Tuesday.
Lutheran High Northeast (8-5) at O’Neill, Tuesday.
Ponca (9-1) host Winnebago, Tuesday.
Consolation bracket
Semifinals
Wakefield/Allen 2, Homer 0: Aishah Valenzuela was credited with 36 digs during Wakefield/Allen’s 25-21, 25-22 win over Homer. Carly Dickens and Abby Heiman each had three ace servees. Hayden Ekberg finished with four kills, while Alli Jackson had four blocks.
fifth place
Wakefield/Allen 2, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 0: Jordyn Carr’s 10 kills led Wakefield/Allen during a 25-22, 25-21 win over Laurel-Concord-Coleridge. Teammate Alli Jackson contributed eight kills and three blocks.
Scores only
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge def. Pierce 10-25, 28-26, 25-18
Pierce def. Homer 25-20, 24-26, 25-13
NEXT UP
Wakefield/Allen (6-6) hosts Howells-Dodge, Tuesday.
Pierce (2-8) hosts Battle Creek, Tuesday.
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge (4-4) hosts Emerson-Hubbard, Tuesday.
Homer (1-9), triangular vs. Winside and Osmond, at Winside, Tuesday.