The Nebraska Schools Athletics Association has released qualifiers for the 2022 NSAA Wrestling Dual Championships to be held Saturday, Feb. 5 in Kearney.
Class A: No. 1 Millard South vs. No. 8 Omaha Westside; No. 4 Norfolk vs. No. 5 North Platte; No. 3 Papillion -La Vista vs. No. 6 Lincoln East; No. 2 Grand Island vs. No. 7 Columbus
Class B: No. 1 Blair vs. No. 8 Minden; No. 4 Hastings vs. No. 5 Scottsbluff; No. 3 Broken Bow vs. No. 6 Bennington; No. 2 Columbus Lakeview vs. No. 7 Waverly
Class C: No 1 Aquinas vs. No. 8 David City; No. 4 Yutan vs. No. 5 St. Paul; No. 3 Logan View vs. No. 6 Battle Creek; No. 2 O’Neill vs. No. 7 Fillmore Central.
Class D: No. 1 Mullen vs. No. 8 Alma; No. 4 Arapahoe vs. No. 5 Pender; No. 3 Ravenna vs. No. 6 Thayer Central; No. 2 Sutherland vs. No. 7 Winside.
Site and schedule
The event will be held at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds with the following schedule:
Session 1
Round 1: 9 a.m. — Classes B and C quarterfinals
Round 2: 10:30 a.m. — Classes A and D quarterfinals
Round 3: Noon — All classes semifinals
Session 2
Round 4: 2 p.m. — All classes semifinals
Round 5: 4 p.m. — All classes third- and fifth-place duals
Round 6: 6 p.m. — All classes championship duals