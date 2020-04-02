Area schools to join tribal league

NDN football

Winnebago and Omaha Nation are being included in the East Division of the expanding All-Nations Football League primarily for Native American high schools in the Central Plains. The league, which plays nine-man football as found elsewhere in its South Dakota base, will grow from 12 to 16 teams for this coming season.

Besides their rivalry game, the Nebraska schools will have South Dakota’s Flandreau Indian, Tiospa Zina, Crow Creek, Lower Brule, St. Francis and Marty as common opponents. A midseason game for each will be played during the Lakota Nation Invitational in Rapid City and the opponent from the West Division determined by divisional standings.

The regular season runs from Sept. 4 to Oct. 23. The eight-team playoffs set up a hoped-for final Nov. 14 the DakotaDome in Vermillion.

Neither school was listed by the Nebraska School Activities Association (NSAA) for the upcoming two-year football classification cycle.

