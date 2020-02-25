In the Class A cheer competition, Norfolk placed 14th in non-tumbling performance. In Class A dance, Norfolk placed 12th in pom performance.
In the Class C cheer competition, Norfolk Catholic placed ninth in non-tumbling. Boone Central placed 17th and Battle Creek placed 19th for Class C1 game day performance. Madison placed seventh for Class C2 game day performance.
In the Class C1 dance competition, Wayne placed fourth and Boone Central placed sixth in high kick performance. Wayne also placed fourth in hip-hop. Valentine placed seventh, Battle Creek placed eighth and Pierce placed 12th in hip-hop. North Bend Central placed seventh in jazz. Boone Central placed fourth in pom performance.
In the Class C2 dance competition, Elgin Pope John placed fourth in high kick. Madison won first place in hip-hop. Oakland-Craig placed third, and Homer placed fourth in pom performance.
In the Class D dance competition, Elgin Pope John placed fourth in high kick. Randolph won first place, Hartington Cedar Catholic placed second, Elgin Pope John placed sixth and Laurel-Concord-Coleridge placed eighth in hip-hop. In pom performance, Hartington Cedar Catholic won first place, Newman Grove placed third, Randolph placed eighth and Laurel-Concord-Coleridge placed 11th.