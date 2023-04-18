The Norfolk resident who missed out on completing the Boston Marathon twice was among four area community members who finished the 26.2-mile-long course.
Melissa Kapels finished with an unofficial time of 3 hours, 27.17 minutes on a rainy Monday.
Kapels, who moved to Norfolk last fall, had previously planned to run the marathon in 2020, but it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She was going to compete the following year but was unable to do so as she tested positive for COVID.
Additionally, West Point resident Chris Strehle ran in the marathon, finishing with a time of 3:33.33. Other runners included Norfolk’s David Threm (4:25.42) and Christina Liekhus of North Bend (5:44.33).