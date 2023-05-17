OMAHA — Led by a pair of medalists, the Norfolk boys golf team qualified for next week's state tournament by finishing third at the Class A-4 tournament at Benson Golf Course.
Lincoln East swept the titles, winning the team title by eight strokes over Millard North.
Senior Ethan Hoffschneider led the Spartans, winning the individual title with his round of 68.
Kayden Kuehner and Coleson Barritt tied for 10th after each shot an 80 while Tyson Wingate and Jacob Licking added rounds of 83 and 84.
Norfolk will host the Class A state golf tournament on Tuesday and Wednesday at the Norfolk Country Club.
Results
Districts involving area teams.
Class A-4 — Lincoln East 293, Millard North 301, Norfolk 327, Lincoln Northeast 330, Columbus 342, Bellevue West 356, Lincoln High 444, Omaha North 445.
Area qualifiers — T10. Hayden Kuehner and Coleson Barritt, Norfolk, 80. Remaining Norfolk qualifiers — Tyson Wingate, 83; Jacob Licking 84; Gabriel Claussen 90.
Class B-2 — Columbus Lakeview 342, Mount Michael Benedictine 344, Bennington 348, Scotus Central Catholic 358, Blair 376, O’Neill 384, Omaha Roncalli Catholic 396, Douglas County West 403, Wayne 415, Boone Central 424, Schuyler 477, South Sioux City 489.
Area qualifiers — 4. Karter Otte, O’Neill, 80; 5. Bo Armstrong, Wayne, 82.
Class C-2 — Tekamah-Herman 318, Yutan 343, North Bend Central 350, West Point-Beemer 369, Logan View 370, Cedar Bluffs 370, Oakland-Craig 374, Clarkson/Leigh 385, Arlington 388, David City 389, Guardian Angels Central Catholic 390, Archbishop Bergan 414, Fort Calhoun 434, Wisner-Pilger 453, Madison NTS, Aquinas Catholic NTS.
Area qualifiers — 1. Brody Rogers, Tekamah-Herman, 68; 3. Bret Brenneis, Tekamah-Herman, 79; 4. Owen Anderson, Oakland-Craig, 79; 5. Landon Mimick, North Bend Central, 80; 8. Griffen Breckenridge, Tekamah-Herman 83; 10. Ryan Hrbek, Guardian Angels Central Catholic, 84. Remaining Tekamah-Herman qualifiers: Thatcher Zink 88, Caden Booth 105. Remaining North Bend qualifiers: Jacob Wright 85, Wyatt Rangeloff 90, Zachary Pospisil 95, Nolan Williams 110.
Class C-4 — Grand Island Central Catholic 314, Heartland 340, St. Paul 340, Doniphan-Trumbull 350, Central City 352, Ord 358, Sutton 363, Fillmore Central 364, Gibbon 368, Wood River 375, Hastings St. Cecilia 379, Centura 400, Genoa Twin River 411, Superior 425. Arcadia/Loup City 474.
No area qualifiers.
Class C-5 — Kearney Catholic 312, Amherst 332, Mitchell 350, Sandhills Valley 374, Alma 388, Hi-Line 390, Broken Bow 391, Valentine 397, Kimball 402, Hershey 407, Sutherland 413, Bayard 417, Gordon-Rushville 449, Chase County 452, Morrill, NTS.
No Area qualifiers.
Class D-3 — Neligh-Oakdale 348, Elgin Public/Pope John 365, Burwell 371, Creighton 374. Anselmo-Merna 375, Boyd County 379, Stuart 384, Niobrara/Verdigre and North Central 420, Riverside 436, Ainsworth 438, Central Valley 520, CWC NTS, Sandhills/Thedford NTS, Santee NTS.
Area qualifiers — 1. Gage Burns, Creighton, 75; 2. William Jesse, Chambers/Wheeler Central, 77; 4. Timothy Atkinson, Boyd County, 81; 5. Anthony Heiser, Stuart, 82; 6. Paiton Hoefer, Elgin Public/Pope John, 83; 9. Bryson Gadeken, Neligh-Oakdale, 85; T10. Aiden Kuester, Neligh-Oakdale, 85. Remaining Neligh-Oakdale qualifiers: Corbin Hoefer, 88; Chase Furstenau, 90; Gavin Longsdorf 93. Remaining Elgin Public/Pope John qualifiers: Linus Borer, 86; Austin Good, 89; Kellan Hoefer, 107; Ethan Hinkle, 111.