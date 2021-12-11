Adverse weather and road conditions on Friday forced the postponement of more than 40 girls and boys high school basketball games involving teams from Northeast and North Central Nebraska, including Norfolk Catholic’s girl-boy doubleheader at Wahoo Neumann.
Most, if not all, of the games will be made up at a later date.
Postponed games involving area teams:
Norfolk Catholic at Wahoo Neumann
West Holt at Ainsworth
Boone Central at Pierce
Clarkson/Leigh at BRLD
O’Neill at Hartington Cedar Catholic
Todd County, S.D. at Valentine
Wayne at Wahoo
Elkhorn Valley at Santee
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge at Tri County Northeast
Pender at Oakland-Craig
Omaha Nation at Wakefield
Tekamah-Herman at Wisner-Pilger
Bloomfield at Winside
Neligh-Oakdale at Creighton
Plainview at Elgin Public/Pope John
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family at Howells-Dodge
Niobrara/Verdigre at Summerland
Wynot at Osmond
Walthill at Whiting, Iowa
O’Neill St. Mary’s at Spalding Academy (boys only)
Stuart at Twin Loup.