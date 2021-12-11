Adverse weather and road conditions on Friday forced the postponement of more than 40 girls and boys high school basketball games involving teams from Northeast and North Central Nebraska, including Norfolk Catholic’s girl-boy doubleheader at Wahoo Neumann.

Most, if not all, of the games will be made up at a later date.

Postponed games involving area teams:

Norfolk Catholic at Wahoo Neumann

West Holt at Ainsworth

Boone Central at Pierce

Clarkson/Leigh at BRLD

O’Neill at Hartington Cedar Catholic

Todd County, S.D. at Valentine

Wayne at Wahoo

Elkhorn Valley at Santee

Laurel-Concord-Coleridge at Tri County Northeast

Pender at Oakland-Craig

Omaha Nation at Wakefield

Tekamah-Herman at Wisner-Pilger

Bloomfield at Winside

Neligh-Oakdale at Creighton

Plainview at Elgin Public/Pope John

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family at Howells-Dodge

Niobrara/Verdigre at Summerland

Wynot at Osmond

Walthill at Whiting, Iowa

O’Neill St. Mary’s at Spalding Academy (boys only)

Stuart at Twin Loup.

