OAKLAND — Golfers from around Nebraska competed in the stroke play qualifier of the boys Nebraska Junior Match Play Championship on Tuesday.
Isaac Heimes of Norfolk shot the lowest round of the day with a 70 and finished 2 under par, while his former high school teammate, Jake Kluver, tied for second and finished 2 strokes behind at even par.
Four other golfers from the Northeast Nebraska area finished in the top 32 and moved on to Wednesday’s round.
Ian Lundquist from Oakland, Rockney Peck from Wisner, Jake Hagerbaumer from Hooper and Riley Kuehn from Hartington all made the cut.
The round of 32 will get underway Wednesday followed by the round of 16 at the Oakland Country Club.