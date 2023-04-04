Sandhills invite
BASSETT — The Atkinson West Holt Huskies swept the Sandhills invite’s team standings on Monday at Rock County High School.
GIRLS
Team results: Atkinson West Holt 154½, Summerland 73, Burke South Dakota 62, Ainsworth 61, Bassett North Central 49, Twin Loup 48½, Anselmo-Merna 34, Valentine 22, Chambers/Wheeler Central 12, Stuart 5.
(Event winners and area runner-ups)
100: 1. Katelynn Kratz, AWH, 13.56; 2. Abbygail Davis, AWH, 13.64. 200: 1. 1. Ainsley Galyen, AWH, 28.05; 2. A. Davis, West Holt, 28.72. 400: 1. Hadley Cheatum, SUM, 1:02.68; 2. Pavan Larson, AWH, 1:03.44. 800: 1. Cheatum, SUM, 2:34.81; 2. Larson, AWH, 2:34.97. 1600: 1. Kailee Frank, BSD, 5:41.41; 2. Angela Frick, BNC, 6:07.35. 3200: 1. Maddie Davis, AWH, 12:58.00; 2. Ava Hoffman, West Holt, 14:04.70. 100H: 1. Piper Hanson, BSD, 16.50; 2. Cheatum, SUM, 16.71. 300H: 1. Schaaf, AWH, 51.32; 2. Cheatum, SUM, 52.23. 4x100: 1. West Holt (Kratz, Makenna Schaaf, A. Davis, Galyen) 52.46; 2. Ainsworth, 54.56. 4x400: 1. West Holt (Larson, M. Davis, Schaaf, Galyen) 4:20.98. 4x800: 1. Burke, 11:16.86; 2. West Holt, 12:17.11.
HJ: 1. Bailey Ahlers, SUM, 5-2; 2. Kendyl Delimont, AIN, 5-0. PV: 1. Makinley Cadwallader, AWH, 8-6. LJ: 1. Elsie Ottun, TL, 14-11½; 2. Cameryn Goochey, AIN, 14-05¾. TJ: 1. Schaaf, AWH, 31-10½. SP: 1. Karli Kral, AIN, 35-10¾; 2. Raina Krebs, SUM, 34-3½. Discus: 1. Paige Bull, BSD, 108-5; 2. Karlene Kepler, BNC, 106-3.
BOYS
Team results: Atkinson West Holt 131, Summerland 93, Valentine 59, Bassett North Central 56, Ainsworth 52, Stuart 39, Twin Loup 36, Burke South Dakota 35, Anselmo-Merna 15, Chambers/Wheeler Central 8.
(Event winners and area runner-ups)
100: 1. Luke Klabenes, AWH, 11.38; 2. Asher McCart, West Holt, 11.49. 200: 1. Trevor Thomson, SUM, 24.04. 400: 1. Asher McCart, AWH, 53.95; 2. Mason Hagan, BNC, 54.45. 800: 1. Hagan, BNC, 2:04.37; 2. Nathaniel Nelson, West Holt, 2:13.05. 1600: 1. Jack Lancaster, VAL, 4:57.52; 2. Drew Martin, AWH, 4:58.81. 3200: 1. Grant Springer, VAL, 10:43.47; 2. Luke Ludwig, STU, 11:39.07. 110H: 1. Trey Anthony, BNC, 17.00; 2. Davis, AWH, 17.07. 300H: 1. Davis, AWH, 45.28; 2. Alec Schindler, SUM, 45.69. 4x100: 1. Ainsworth (Morgan Kinney, Trey Appelt, Owen Blumenstock, Carter Nelson) 46.00; 2. West Holt, 46.01. 4x400: 1. West Holt (Andrew Rentschler, Mason Crumrine, Drake Nemetz, Asher McCart) 3:43.54; 2. North Central, 3:49.32. 4x800: 1. West Holt (Nemetz, Drew Martin, Nathaniel Nelson, Kruz Jelinek) 8:59.58.
HJ: 1. Ruger Switzer, SUM, 5-10; 2. Ryan Rifer, SUM, 5-8. PV: 1. Nelson, Ainsworth, 11-6; 2. Corbin Swanson, AIN, 11-0. LJ: 1. Tyler Jelinek, AWH, 19-11¼; 2. Trey Anthony, BNC, 19-4. TJ: 1. Schindler, SUM, 39-4½. SP: 1. Nelson, AIN, 52-1½; 2. Gavin Whiting, SUM, 41-8¼. Discus: 1. Nelson, AIN, 161-9.
Cadet-Tiger Invitational
WEST POINT — West Point-Beemer took runner-up honors in both the boys and girls divisions at Monday’s Cadet-Tiger Invitational, which it hosted.
GIRLS
Team results: Conestoga 79, West Point-Beemer 76.67, North Bend Central 75.83, Guardian Angels Central Catholic 75, Arlington 69.5, Logan View 53, Fremont JV 32, Archbishop Bergan 29, Bancroft-Rosalie 15, Howells-Dodge 12, Lyons-Decatur Northeast 8.
(Event winners and area runner-ups)
100: 1. Alexa Brodd, NBC, 13.01; 2. Kaitlyn Emanuel, NBC, 13.17. 200: 1. Jocelynn Skoda, GACC, 26.66. 400: 1. Skoda, GACC, 1:02.07; 2. Mia Hunke, WPB, 1:03.22. 800: 1. Keelianne Green, ARL, 2:26.98. 1,600: 1. Kaitlyn Mlnarik, AB, 5:38.81. 3,200: 1. Dani Ahrens, CON, 13:11.77. 100H: 1. Hunke, WPB, 16.37; 2. McKenzie Murphy, B-R, 17.79. 300H: 1. Hunke, WPB, 49.33; 2. Amy Praest, H-D, 52.89. 4x100: 1. Logan View, 52.69. 4x400: 1. Conestoga, 4:36.47; 2. GACC, 4:44.91. 4x800: 1. Arlington, 10:55.42; 2. GACC, 11:18.12.
HJ: 1. Davida Garrett, CON, 5-2; 2. Bree Pojar, NBC, 4-10. PV: 1. Elizabeth Harvey, CON, 8-6; 2. Cassie Peatrowsky, GACC, 8-0. LJ: 1. Keelianne Green, ARL, 17-9½. TJ: 1. Skoda, GACC, 36-4; 2. Isabel Hass, GACC, 33-10. SP: 1. Meg Anderson, WPB, 40-4½. Discus: 1. Mikayla Settles, NBC, 109-5.
BOYS
Team results: Arlington 98, West Point-Beemer 88, Howells-Dodge 73, North Bend Central 65, Bancroft-Rosalie 53, Archbishop Bergan 41, Guardian Angels Central Catholic 36, Conestoga 33, Logan View 26, Lyons-Decatur Northeast 14.
100: 1. Kade McIntyre, AB, 11.49. 200: 1. Elliott Nottlemann, B-R, 23.00; 2. Treven Weddle, WPB, 23.20. 400: Kaden Foust, ARL, 53.58; 2. Lance Brester, H-D, 53.84. 800: 1. Dallin Franzluebbers, ARL, 2:08.96. 1,600: 1. Brier Cerny, NBC, 5:00.92; 2. Austin Frana, NBC, 5:01.69. 3,200: 1. Nolan May, ARL, 10:15.09; 2. Kolton Kralik, GACC, 11:16.83. 110H: 1. Brester, H-D, 15.65; 2. Christian Ramirez, WPB, 16.38. 300H: 1. Brester, H-D, 42.92; 2. Ramirez, WPB, 43.13. 4x100: 1. West Point-Beemer (Juan Lemus, Noah Ernesti, Weddle, Brayden Doggett), 45.62; 2, GACC, 47.38. 4x400: 1. Arlington, 3:40.99; 2. Bancroft-Rosalie, 3:45.79. 4x800: 1. Logan View, 9:21.85; 2. North Bend Central, 9:29.56.
HJ: 1. Nottlemann, B-R, 6-2; 2. Brester, H-D, 6-2. PV: 1. Jax Jacobson, WPB, 12-6; 2. Jordan Settles, NBC, 12-6. LJ: 1. Foust, ARL, 20-7; 2. Jesse Steffen, GACC, 19-4. TJ: 1. Weddle, WPB, 42-0. SP: 1. Jestin Bayer, H-D, 48-9; 2. Hunter Carpenter, B-R, 46-0½. Discus: 1. Kyle Quinn, ARL, 132-2; 2. Carpenter, B-R. 126-11.
Knox County invite
CREIGHTON — The Crofton girls and the Laurel-Concord-Coleridge boys won the Knox County invite.
GIRLS
Team results: Crofton 131½, O’Neill St. Mary’s 121, Niobrara/Verdigre 92, Bloomfield 52½, Creighton 41, Laurel-Concord-
Coleridge 37, Waysa 29, Crofton JV 11, Neligh-Oakdale 5, Spencer Boyd County 4.
100: 1. Annabelle Barlow, SMH, 13.44; 2. Jacee Anthony, CRO, 13.46. 200: 1. Anthony, CRO, 28.33; 2. Summer Vesely, N/V, 28.63. 400: 1. Mya Hedstrom, SMH, 1:04.85; 2. Taylen Stark, N/V, 1:06.08. 800: 1. Kaylee Mouch, CRO, 2:44.70; 2. Kaylin Gaughenbaugh, SMH, 2:46.00. 1,600: 1. Jordyn Arens, CRO, 5:25.50; 2. Hope Williamson, SMH, 6:17.05. 3,200: 1. Arens, CRO, 12:18.22; 2. Madie Ziegler, BLO, 15:21.38. 100H: 1. Ellie Tramp, CRO, 16.50; 2. Madison Abbenhaus, BLO, 16.53. 300H: 1. Tramp, CRO, 49.45; 2. Abbenhaus, BLO, 50.65. 4x100: 1. Niobrara/Verdigre (Bree Breithaupt, Billie Pritchett, Vesely, Allison Sucha) 54.49; 2. Creighton, 55.50. 4x400: 1. O’Neill St. Mary’s (Alissa Brabec, Gaughenbaugh, Lorissa Reiman, Hedstrom) 4:35.57; 2. Niobrara/Verdigre, 4:47.40. 4x800: 1. O’Neill St. Mary’s (Brabec, Gaughenbaugh, Reiman, Hedstrom) 10:52.63; 2. Crofton, 11:07.29.
HJ: 1. Tali Erwin, LCC, 5-0; 2. Mackenzie Suhr, WAU, 4-8. PV: 1. Emma Otte, SMH, 8-1; 2. Anthony, CRO, 8-¾. LJ: 1. Sucha, N/V, 15-10¾; 2. Makayla Mitchell, CRE, 15-08¼. TJ: 1. Caitlin Guenther, CRO, 32-11; 2. Mitchell, CRE, 32-8. SP: 1. Berniece McCorkindale, LCC, 36-07; 2. Kate Lundberg, WAU, 32-06½. Discus: 1. Anna Rudloff, N/V, 101-7; 2. Joslyn Eby, SMH, 98-11.
BOYS
Team results: Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 98, Creighton 96½, Crofton 87, Bloomfield 83½, Spencer Boyd County 57, Wausa 42, Crofton JV 20, Niobrara/Verdigre 21, Santee 13, O’Neill St. Mary’s 6, Neligh-Oakdale 2.
100: 1. Hudson Hoffman, SBC, 11.52; 2. Wiley Ziegler, BLO, 11.54. 200: 1. Hoffman, SBC, 23.78; 2. Jace Panning, CRO, 23.80. 400: 1. Layne Warrior, BLO, 54.75; 2. Simon McFarland, CRO, 56.53. 800: 1. Addison Smith, WAU, 2:10.31; 2. Carter Kvols, LCC, 2:14.72. 1,600: 1. Smith, WAU, 4:56.59; 2. Conner Rohrer, CRE, 5:10.40. 3,200: 1. Luke Woockman, WAU, 11:28.13; 2. Tyler Olson, LCC, 11:46.06. 110H: 1. Daniel Puppe, LCC, 15.38; 2. Dakota Denney, SAN, 19.33. 300H: 1. Puppe, LCC, 42.28; 2. Taylor Nilson, CRE, 45.65. 4x100: 1. Laurel-Concord-Coleridge (Puppe, Shane Benson, Gibson Roberts, Kvols) 46.56; 2. Bloomfield, 46.60. 4x400: 1. Bloomfield (Warrior, Braeden Guenther, Beau Eisenhauer, Jacob Smith) 3:53.03; 2. Crofton, 4:02.00. 4x800: 1. Laurel-Concord-Coleridge (Tyler Olson, Taner Stanley, Landen Leonard, Carter Korth) 9:45.82; 2. Niobrara/Verdigre, 10:02.46.
HJ: 1. Benson, LCC, 5-10; 2. Nilson, CRE, 5-08. PV: 1. Matthew Johnson, CRE, 12-06; 2. Seth Pinkelman, CRO, 10-6. LJ: 1. Trevor Sejnoha, CRO, 20-00¼; 2. Panning, CRO, 19-03½. TJ: 1. Ziegler, BLO, 41-02¾; 2. Nilson, CRE, 39-09¼. SP: 1. Owen Doerr, CRE, 42-06½; 2. Derek Jensen, SBC, 41-08¼. Discus: 1. Doerr, CRE, 128-02½; 2. Caleb Smith, CRE, 112-02½.
Aquinas Invitational
DAVID CITY — The Clarkson/Leigh girls took second place at Monday’s Aquinas Invitational.
GIRLS
Team results: Aquinas 255, Clarkson/Leigh 99. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 85, Northwest 74, Schuyler 68, David City 16, Aquinas JV 11.
(Event winners and area runner-ups)
100: 1. Ava Hilger, AQU, 12.87; 2. Chloe Hanel, C/L, 13.35. 200: 1. Hilger, AQU, 27.64; 2. Barbie Korth, HLHF, 28.71. 400: 1. Biance Romshek, AQU, 1:07.17. 800: 1. Gianna Frasher, AQU, 2:36.00. 1,600: 1. Frasher, AQU, 5:36.34; 2. Brianne Kuhr, C/L. 6:49.14. 3,200: 1. Frasher, AQU, 12:37.71. 100H: 1. Hanel, C/L, 16.21. 300H: 1. Miriam Frasher, AQU, 49.52; 2. Hanel. C/L, 51.79. 4x100: 1. Aquinas, 53.23; 2. HLHF, 55.99. 4x400: 1. Aquinas, 4:34.18; 2. HLHF, 4:42.71. 4x800: 1. Aquinas, 11:16.25; 2. HLHF, 12:51.24.
HJ: 1. Hanel, C/L, 5-0. PV: 1. Alexa Matulka, AQU, 8-0. LJ: 1. Ava Kasik, C.L, 14-6; 2. Isabella Gaspers, HLHF, 14-3. TJ: 1. Biance Romshek, AQU, 31-6½. SP: 1. Claire Wisnieski, AQU, 30-5. Discus: 1. Jordan Bohuslavsky, AQU, 94-7.
BOYS
Team results: Aquinas 201, Schuyler 133, Northwest 102.5, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 78, David City 68.5, Clarkson/Leigh 51, Aquinas JV 13, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family JV 2.
(Event winners and area runner-ups)
100: 1. Bryant Stouffer, AQU, 11.52. 200: 1. Stouffer, AQU, 24.19. 400: 1. Gavin Bywater, SCH, 54.03; 2. Randal Gronenthal, HLHF, 55.15. 800: 1. Matthew Storm, AQU, 2:18.56; 2. Gronenthal, HLHF, 2:18.64. 1,600: 1. Jacob Preister, HLHF, 5:31.38. 3,200: 1. Adolfo Manzano, SCH, 11:43.94. 110H: 1. Lucas Sellers, AQU, 16.39. 300H: 1. Carolos Carrasco, SCH, 45.62; 2. Garett Durkop, HLHF, 46.31. 4x100: 1. Aquinas, 47.13. 4x400: 1. Schuyler, 3:49.38. 4x800: 1. Northwest, 9:33.24.
HJ: 1. Garett Novacek, AQU, 5-8. PV: 1. Austin McCulloch, SCH, 12-0. LJ: 1. Trey Steffensmeier, C/L, 20-4. TJ: 1. Cohen Denker, DC, 39-8; 2. Steffensmeier, C/L, 39-5. SP: 1. Brady Junck, AQU, 38-0½. Discus: 1. Nicolas Hernandez, SCH, 145-5.
Fullerton Invitational
FULLERTON — The Humphrey St. Francis girls finished second at Monday’s Fullerton Invitational.
GIRLS
Team results: Shelby-Rising City 117, Humphrey St. Francis 78, Fullerton 72, Osceola 58.5, Central Valley 47, Riverside 44, Twin River 19.5, Palmer 15, Harvard 8, Elba 5.
(Event winners and area runner-ups)
100: 1. Liberty Baker, SRC, 12.82. 200: 1. Rori Wieseman, OSC, 27.71. 400: 1. Emma Baumgart, HSF, 1:08.56. 800: 1. Julianna Maxfield, FUL, 2:34.13; 2. Hannah Baumgart, HSF, 2:39.08. 1,600: 1. Maxfield, FUL, 5:56.80. 3,200: 1. Angel Barnes, SRC, 13:19.06. 100H: 1. Baker, SRC, 15.45. 300H: 1. Grace Mahony, RIV, 51.45. 4x100: 1. Shelby-Rising City, 53.65. 4x400: 1. Shelby-Rising City, 4:29.38. 4x800: 1. Humphrey St. Francis (E. Baumgart, H. Baumgart, Tori Jarosz, Anna Stricklin), 10:57.40.
HJ: 1. Marlea Donahey, PAL, 4-10. PV: 1. Janna Roberts, OSC, 10-1; 2. Callie Held, TR, 8-0. LJ: 1. Teagan Gonsior, FUL, 17-1½. TJ: 1. Gonsior, FUL, 34-4½. SP: 1. Leah Koch, HSF, 31-4. Discus: 1. Ava Larmon, SRC, 113-2½.
BOYS
Team results: Riverside 120, Shelby-Rising City 73, Central Valley 58, Twin River 49, Humphrey St. Francis 45, Fullerton 44, Harvard 28, Osceola 11, Elba 2, Palmer 1.
(Event winners and area runner-ups)
100: 1. Carson Bloom, RIV, 11.18. 200: 1. Carson Bloom, RIV, 23.19. 400: 1. Aiden Norman, FUL, 54.45. 800: 1. Logan Lindsley, SRC, 2:21.67. 1,600: 1. Garret Zach, HSF, 5:10.12. 3,200: 1. Boston Wood, CV, 11:47.15; 2. Zach, HSF, 11:48.61. 110H: 1. Andrew Krick, RIV, 16.84. 300H: 1. Roe Patton, FUL, 46.33. 4x100: 1. Riverside, 45.80. 4x400: 1. Shelby-Rising City, 3:46.60. 4x800: 1. Humphrey St. Francis (Devon Baumgart, Zach, Carson Wessel, Emerson Krings), 9:39.55.
HJ: 1. Taesian Soto, CV, 5-9. PV: 1. Roe Patton, FUL, 13-0. LJ: 1. Xavier Marburger, HAR, 20-4; 2. Spencer Ramaekers, TR, 20-0½. TJ: 1. Marburger, HAR, 40-11½. SP: 1. Ryder Kleckner, TR, 44-9½. Discus: 1. Dalton Pokorny, SRC, 126-4; 2. Cael Classen, HSF, 119-0.