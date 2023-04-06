Anderson retiring from Hawks

Northeast Community College men’s basketball coach Dan Anderson is retiring after 25 years with the Hawks, the college announced on Thursday.
Anderson was named the Nebraska Community College Athletic Conference coach of the year four times and was named the Region IX coach of the year during the 2000-01 season.
Anderson coached more than 15 players who went on to sign professional basketball contracts and more than 80 players who continued their academic and athletic careers at four-year institutions.
“We would like to thank coach Anderson for his commitment to the men’s basketball program during his career at Northeast,” athletic director Jerrett Mills said. “Coach Anderson has made an impact on the lives of many student-athletes, and we wish him the best of luck in his retirement.”
Anderson led the Hawks to regional tournaments on multiple occasions and coached the school’s record holder for most points in a career and single season in Emmette Page. Anderson totaled 387 wins while leading the Hawks.
A national search will be conducted for the next head coach.