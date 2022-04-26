GRAND ISLAND — The Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association (NSWCA) will host its annual All-Star Dual on Saturday, June 11, at Grand Island Northwest Senior High School.
Eleven of the 38 wrestlers, and two of the eight coaches selected, are from the Norfolk Daily News’ coverage area.
Three competitors are from Norfolk. They include Rylee Hoppe from Norfolk High School and Hayley Serres and Isaac Wilcox of Norfolk Catholic.
Les Painter of Pierce will serve as the All-Star chairman with Brian Sybrandts of Grand Island Northwest serving as assistant chairman.
Wrestlers were selected from the nominations by NSWCA member coaches.
Wrestlers will be paired up after weigh-ins on Wednesday, June 9, and will be announced at the Hall of Fame Banquet on Friday, June 10.
The banquet is set for 6 p.m. at Borders Inn and Suites in Grand Island.
The All-Star Dual will begin at 11 a.m.
Red/Blue all-star roster
Raelyn Wilson Weeping Water
Natalia Ruiz Schuyler
Aiden Piel Red Cloud-Blue Hill
Brisa Figueroa West Point
Diana Cervantes West Point
Jace Goebel Syracuse
Callie Arnold Pierce
Jacob Fox Axtell
Pacie Lee Nebraska City
Keaghon Chini Conestoga
Bryce Karlin Beatrice
Grant Wells Lincoln Lutheran
Carter King Battle Creek
Logan Bryce Raymond Central
Rylee Hoppe Norfolk
Cayden Ellis Winside
Brock Bolling Pierce
Isabelle Zuniga Sandhills Valley
Jon Peterka Sutherland
Hunter Vandenberg Aquinas Catholic
Landon Templar Blair
Quentyn Frank Amherst
Saige Miserez West Point
Hayley Serres Norfolk Catholic
Christopher Nickolite Aquinas Catholic
Charlie Powers Blair
Cameron Graham Cross County
Chase Pawloski Pleasanton
Torrance Keehn Beatrice
Kolby Larson Burwell
Kinzie Parsons Pierce
Lila Bloomer South Loup
Luke MacDonald Bennington
Logan Booth Logan View
Isaac Wilcox Norfolk Catholic
Ryan Zatechka Westside
Kazz Hyson Fairbury
Tyler Pavelka Adams Central
2022 all-star coaches
Jay Meneely Millard South
Brett Mauler York
Dan Lonowski Adam Central
Adam Tranmer Winnebago
Jordan Johnson Beatrice
Caleb Franklin Anselmo-Merna
Kim Harrill Omaha Skutt
Kaelie Tomlin West Point-Beemer