GRAND ISLAND — The Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association (NSWCA) will host its annual All-Star Dual on Saturday, June 11, at Grand Island Northwest Senior High School.

Eleven of the 38 wrestlers, and two of the eight coaches selected, are from the Norfolk Daily News’ coverage area.

Three competitors are from Norfolk. They include Rylee Hoppe from Norfolk High School and Hayley Serres and Isaac Wilcox of Norfolk Catholic.

Les Painter of Pierce will serve as the All-Star chairman with Brian Sybrandts of Grand Island Northwest serving as assistant chairman.

Wrestlers were selected from the nominations by NSWCA member coaches.

Wrestlers will be paired up after weigh-ins on Wednesday, June 9, and will be announced at the Hall of Fame Banquet on Friday, June 10.

The banquet is set for 6 p.m. at Borders Inn and Suites in Grand Island.

The All-Star Dual will begin at 11 a.m.

Red/Blue all-star roster

Raelyn Wilson Weeping Water

Natalia Ruiz Schuyler

Aiden Piel Red Cloud-Blue Hill

Brisa Figueroa West Point

Diana Cervantes West Point

Jace Goebel Syracuse

Callie Arnold Pierce

Jacob Fox Axtell

Pacie Lee Nebraska City

Keaghon Chini Conestoga

Bryce Karlin Beatrice

Grant Wells Lincoln Lutheran

Carter King Battle Creek

Logan Bryce Raymond Central

Rylee Hoppe Norfolk

Cayden Ellis Winside

Brock Bolling Pierce

Isabelle Zuniga Sandhills Valley

Jon Peterka Sutherland

Hunter Vandenberg Aquinas Catholic

Landon Templar Blair

Quentyn Frank Amherst

Saige Miserez West Point

Hayley Serres Norfolk Catholic

Christopher Nickolite Aquinas Catholic

Charlie Powers Blair

Cameron Graham Cross County

Chase Pawloski Pleasanton

Torrance Keehn Beatrice

Kolby Larson Burwell

Kinzie Parsons Pierce

Lila Bloomer South Loup

Luke MacDonald Bennington

Logan Booth Logan View

Isaac Wilcox Norfolk Catholic

Ryan Zatechka Westside

Kazz Hyson Fairbury

Tyler Pavelka Adams Central

2022 all-star coaches

Jay Meneely Millard South

Brett Mauler York

Dan Lonowski Adam Central

Adam Tranmer Winnebago

Jordan Johnson Beatrice

Caleb Franklin Anselmo-Merna

Kim Harrill Omaha Skutt

Kaelie Tomlin West Point-Beemer

