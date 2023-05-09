All-star rosters announced

Northeast Community College is excited to announce the official rosters for the Northeast Nebraska All-Star Volleyball Match. The event will take place at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 10, at the Cox Activities Center in Norfolk.

Light Team

Kylee Wessel Humphrey St. Francis

Carly Bayer Howells-Dodge

Blair Fiala Howells-Dodge

Korbee Wendt Clarkson/Leigh

Gracen Evans Ponca

Meredith McGregor Hartington Cedar Catholic

Hannah Baumgart Humphrey St. Francis

Brooke Wilcox Elkhorn Valley

Olivia Cunningham Stanton

Mya Zohner Battle Creek

Coaches

Head: Taryn Janke Howells-Dodge

Assistant: Liz Selting Elgin Public/Pope John

Dark Team

Channatee Robles Norfolk Catholic

Laney Kathol Hartington Cedar Catholic

Brielle Unseld Pierce

Morgan Moeller Pierce

Alexa Cunningham Wausa

Alex Arenas Wakefield

Hadley Cheatum Summerland

Tessa Gall Norfolk

Arynn Spence Stanton

Emma Baumgart Humphrey St. Francis

Coaches

Head: Zach Weber Pierce

Assistant: Brittany Eisenmann Wakefield

