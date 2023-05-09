All-star rosters announced

Northeast Community College is excited to announce the official rosters for the Northeast Nebraska All-Star Volleyball Match. The event will take place at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 10, at the Cox Activities Center in Norfolk.
Light Team
Kylee Wessel Humphrey St. Francis
Carly Bayer Howells-Dodge
Blair Fiala Howells-Dodge
Korbee Wendt Clarkson/Leigh
Gracen Evans Ponca
Meredith McGregor Hartington Cedar Catholic
Hannah Baumgart Humphrey St. Francis
Brooke Wilcox Elkhorn Valley
Olivia Cunningham Stanton
Mya Zohner Battle Creek
Coaches
Head: Taryn Janke Howells-Dodge
Assistant: Liz Selting Elgin Public/Pope John
Dark Team
Channatee Robles Norfolk Catholic
Laney Kathol Hartington Cedar Catholic
Brielle Unseld Pierce
Morgan Moeller Pierce
Alexa Cunningham Wausa
Alex Arenas Wakefield
Hadley Cheatum Summerland
Tessa Gall Norfolk
Arynn Spence Stanton
Emma Baumgart Humphrey St. Francis
Coaches
Head: Zach Weber Pierce
Assistant: Brittany Eisenmann Wakefield