Ainsworth's Carter Nelson commits to Nebraska

Carter Nelson of Ainsworth made his news official Wednesday: He’s joining the Huskers. It represents a major win for coach Matt Rhule and his staff, who beat out a who’s-who of suitors.
Other finalists were Georgia, Notre Dame and Penn State — his first three official visits this month. The teen also turned down most of the SEC including Alabama, whose coach, Nick Saban, told him on a spring tour that Nelson’s was the first eight-man film he’d ever watched.
Nelson will complete a full senior year including football, basketball and track before coming to Nebraska next summer. Ainsworth football is his current focus — the team posted its first winning campaign since 1999 last season with a 9-1 showing, and the goal is bigger now. Nelson gutted through an ankle injury during track in the spring and finished fourth in the high jump at state a year after setting the Class C record at 7-foot-0.
Many friends were steadfast in telling him he already knew where his college home would be. Nelson laughs. Turns out they were right all along.
“A lot of them have been Husker fans for a long time,” Nelson said. “I feel like they would have backed me up no matter where I went, but they may be just a little bit happier with this decision.”
