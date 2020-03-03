O’NEILL — Grand Island Central Catholic is returning to the boys basketball state tournament for the third-consecutive year.
This year, the No. 3-rated Crusaders qualified at the expense of Ainsworth as GICC rolled to a 64-34 victory in the Class C2-1 district final Monday night.
GICC improved to 23-3 and stayed undefeated against C2 competition this season. Not only did GICC clinch a state tournament berth with the win, but the Crusaders also will enter as the No. 1 seed.
The Crusaders controlled the game from the start. They led 13-4 after the first quarter and went on to expand that lead to 36-13 at the half after putting up 23 points in the second quarter.
GICC kept pushing further ahead and held a 55-22 advantage entering the final period.
“We got off to a good start,” GICC coach Tino Martinez said. “They did get it back to 16-11 (after the Crusaders led 11-1), but then we went on a big run in the second quarter. We came out and started strong in the second half and built up the lead pretty good.”
Sophomore starting forward Marcus Lowry and Brayden Wenzl, who came off the bench, led the Crusaders with 14 points apiece.
Martinez said a strong defensive effort was a big part in the convincing victory.
“On defense, our pressure was key,” he said. “We pressed them a little in the full court and really took away their passing lanes.”
Grant Stec topped the Bulldogs (10-14) with 16 points.
Class C2-1 district final
Ainsworth 4 9 9 12 — 34
Grand Island CC 13 23 19 9 — 47
AINSWORTH (10-14): Caleb Allen 11; Wrett Killion 2; Cadin Tillman 5; Grant Stec 14.
GRAND ISLAND CENTRAL CATHOLIC (23-3): Russ Martinez 10; Koby Bales 5; Tanner Turek 7; Brayden Wenzl 14; Isaac Herbek 6; Marcus Lowry 14; Gil Jengmer 2; Dei Jengmer 6.