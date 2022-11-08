The National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) and the Nebraska School Activities Association (NSAA) are pleased to announce the 2021-2022 NFHS NSAA State Coaches of the Year:

Evan Bohnet, South Sioux City — girls wrestling

Kelly Cooksley, Broken Bow — girls golf

Brian Fleischman, Overton — boys golf

Steve Frey, Millard West — baseball

Joe Hesse, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family — boys basketball

Jon Holtz, Elkhorn — boys tennis

Chace Hutchinson, Gretna — girls soccer

Sam Jilka, Lexington — boys cross country

Josh Johnson, Wayne — girls bowling

Lance Kush, Elkhorn North — girls tennis

Paul Lee, Grand Island — boys bowling

Joel Lemus-Leon, Lexington — boys soccer

Matt McKay, Sidney — boys track & field

Ryan Mraz, Sutherland — boys wrestling

Ross Mueller, Lincoln Southwest — swimming & diving

Melinda Nielsen, Ogallala — unified sports, bowling

Kevin Schrad, Lincoln Southwest — girls track & field

Mike Spiers, Howells-Dodge — football

David Stallings, Millard South — unified sports, track & field

Aaron Sterup, North Bend Central — girls basketball

Mark Watt, Lincoln Southwest — softball

Donna Wiedeburg, Sidney — girls cross country

Sue Ziegler, Lincoln Lutheran — volleyball

These coaches will be honored during halftime of the Class A girls state basketball semifinal game on Friday, March 3, 2023 at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.

Tags

In other news

Howells-Dodge stifles DCS to advance

Howells-Dodge stifles DCS to advance

HOWELLS — A rematch of sorts tested the Howells-Dodge Jaguars early, but they responded quickly and never looked back in a 58-8 win over the Dundy County-Stratton Tigers of Benkelman in the Nebraska Class D2 state football quarterfinals on Friday at Howells Community Park.

FOOTBALL: Hartington Cedar Catholic 10, Malcolm 9 (OT)

FOOTBALL: Hartington Cedar Catholic 10, Malcolm 9 (OT)

HARTINGTON — No. 12-seeded Hartington Cedar Catholic scored a game-tying touchdown on fourth-and-3 in overtime, and then Grant Arens made the ensuing point-after kick to send the Trojans past previously-undefeated Malcolm here Friday night and into the Class C2 semifinals.