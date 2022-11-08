The National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) and the Nebraska School Activities Association (NSAA) are pleased to announce the 2021-2022 NFHS NSAA State Coaches of the Year:
Evan Bohnet, South Sioux City — girls wrestling
Kelly Cooksley, Broken Bow — girls golf
Brian Fleischman, Overton — boys golf
Steve Frey, Millard West — baseball
Joe Hesse, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family — boys basketball
Jon Holtz, Elkhorn — boys tennis
Chace Hutchinson, Gretna — girls soccer
Sam Jilka, Lexington — boys cross country
Josh Johnson, Wayne — girls bowling
Lance Kush, Elkhorn North — girls tennis
Paul Lee, Grand Island — boys bowling
Joel Lemus-Leon, Lexington — boys soccer
Matt McKay, Sidney — boys track & field
Ryan Mraz, Sutherland — boys wrestling
Ross Mueller, Lincoln Southwest — swimming & diving
Melinda Nielsen, Ogallala — unified sports, bowling
Kevin Schrad, Lincoln Southwest — girls track & field
Mike Spiers, Howells-Dodge — football
David Stallings, Millard South — unified sports, track & field
Aaron Sterup, North Bend Central — girls basketball
Mark Watt, Lincoln Southwest — softball
Donna Wiedeburg, Sidney — girls cross country
Sue Ziegler, Lincoln Lutheran — volleyball
These coaches will be honored during halftime of the Class A girls state basketball semifinal game on Friday, March 3, 2023 at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.