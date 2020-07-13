Boys teams from 10 schools, all but one from Class A, are entered in Monday’s COVID Cup at the Players Club.
The invitational follows the loss of the boys golf season to the pandemic. The event is not sponsored by the Nebraska School Activities Association. A similar tournament for Class C was held in June in Oakland.
The field consists of Gretna, Kearney, Lincoln Pius X, Norfolk, North Platte, Omaha Creighton Prep, Omaha Skutt (Class B), Omaha Westside, Papillion-La Vista and Papillion-La Vista South. Prep was the Class A champion in 2019.