Basketball
Hagedorn leads USD past FAMU
HONOLULU — Norfolk High graduate Tyler Hagedorn led South Dakota to an 85-82 win against Florida A&M on Monday at the Stan Sheriff Center on the campus of the University of Hawai’i.
Hagedorn was 8-of-10 from the field for a team-high 23 points. Triston Simpson made his first six shots from the field and was 4-for-4 from downtown for 22 points. Stanley Umude, despite playing just 21 minutes due to foul trouble, reached 18 points and had a game-high eight rebounds.
It was the third win in four days for the Coyotes who will bring home the Rainbow Classic championship trophy. South Dakota is 3-0 for the second time in four seasons.
“We played a very big Hawai’i team last night and gave up just two offensive rebounds,” said USD head coach Todd Lee. “This team ended up with 10 against us and turned it over just seven times and we turned it over 14 times. That’s 14 extra possessions in a game that you just can’t do.
The Coyotes return to host Texas Southern at 7 p.m. Friday in their home opener inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.
Football
State playoffs to resume Tuesday, Friday
LINCOLN — The state high school football playoffs were to have resumed Tuesday with D1 and D2 quarterfinal games.
Semifinals in A, B, C1, C2 and D6 are slated for Friday.
Class D1 quarterfinals, Tuesday
Howells-Dodge (10-0) at Osceola/High Plains (8-2), 6 p.m.
Tri-County (7-3) at Cross County (6-4), 6 p.m.
Cambridge (10-0) at Burwell (8-2), 4 p.m.
Arcadia/Loup City (9-1) at Dundy County/Stratton (9-1), 4 p.m. MT.
Class D2 quarterfinals, Tuesday
Overton (7-3) at Central Valley (10-0), 5 p.m.
Twin Loup (6-4) at Pleasanton (8-2), 6 p.m.
Humphrey St. Francis (10-0) at Plainview (9-1), 6 p.m.
Falls City Sacred Heart (10-0) at Bloomfield (10-0), 3 p.m.
Class A semifinals, Friday
Bellevue West (11-0) at Millard West (11-0), 8 p.m.
Omaha Westside (9-2) at Millard South (10-1), 4 p.m.
Class B semifinals, Friday
Scottsbluff (11-0) at Omaha Roncalli (9-2), 6 p.m.
Waverly (10-1) at Omaha Skutt (11-0), 7 p.m.
Class C1 semifinals, Friday
Pierce (11-0) at Hastings Adams Central (11-0), 6 p.m.
Wayne (9-2) at Wahoo (11-0), 7 p.m.
Class C2 semifinals, Friday
Sutton (10-1) vs. Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur (10-1), at Lyons, 7 p.m.
St. Paul (11-0) at Oakland-Craig (11-0), 6:30 p.m.
Class D6 semifinals, Friday
McCool Junction (10-0) at Cody-Kilgore (10-0), 1 p.m. MT.
Harvard (10-0) at Creek Valley (10-0), 4:30 p.m. MT.
WSC kicker earns NSIC honor
BURNSVILLE, Minn. — Northern Sun Conference officials have named Wayne State senior placekicker Ethan Knudson the league’s special teams player of the week following the ’Cats 62-0 victory on Saturday over Upper Iowa.
Knudson, a 6-3, 185-pounder from Harlan, Iowa, became Wayne State’s all-time leader in made field goals with 25 and 32-yard field goals Saturday while also going a perfect 8-8 on PAT kicks in the shutout win over the Peacocks. He also averaged 59.7 yards on 11 kickoffs with five touchbacks.
With his two made field goals on Saturday, Knudson surpassed Nick Hope’s 36 field goals from 2006-09. He also ranks second in career points by a kicker at Wayne State with 223, trailing Nick Hope’s mark of 245 points.
For the season, Knudson is 12 of 14 on field goals and 25-26 on PAT kicks. He is tied with Minnesota State’s Luke Williams for the fewest missed kicks this season in the NSIC (three).
Wayne State is 4-6 on the season, 2-4 in the NSIC South Division and will close out the 2019 season at home on Saturday against Sioux Falls in a 1 p.m. contest.
Volleyball
Wayne State remains 13th
INDIANAPOLIS — Following three Northern Sun Conference road wins, the Wayne State volleyball team remained 13th in the latest American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Division II top 25 coaches poll released Monday.
Wayne State swept three matches last week — at No. 18 Southwest Minnesota State, Minot State and University of Mary.
The Wildcats play three more matches this week to close the regular season, starting Tuesday night in a non-conference contest at No. 6 Concordia-St. Paul. Wayne State then hosts Minnesota State Moorhead on Friday at 6 p.m. and No. 7 Northern State on Saturday at 4 p.m.