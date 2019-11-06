VOLLEYBALL
Sanger, ICCAC player of the week
Iowa Community College Athletic Association officials have named Northeast freshman Josie Sanger of Crofton the league’s player of the week for the second time this season.
Sanger was an instrumental in Northeast’s Region XI tournament win on Saturday in Mason City, Iowa.
Sanger helped the Hawks advance to their fourth straight National Junior College Athletic Association division II national tournament appearance after defeating North Iowa Area Community College in a five-set thriller. She tallied 43 digs, 13 assists and three ace-serves.
Sanger is third in the conference in digs this season with 774.
The Hawks await their seed for the national tournament, which is set to run Nov. 21-23 in Charleston, West Virginia.
SOCCER
Anzoletti earns regional honor
Sophomore Federico Anzoletti of Chioggia, Italy was one of the top defenders in the ICCAC this season and on Tuesday, was named to the first-team all-region list after starting in all 16 matches for Northeast Community College in 2019.
Fellow sophomore Breno Neves of Brasilia, Brazil earned second-team honors. He started 12 matches, recording one goal and an assist.
Freshmen Andrei Soares of Gravatai, Brazil and Ivan Castillo-Garcia of Broomfield, Colorado were both named honorable-mention all-region as freshmen for the Hawks.
Soares, a midfielder, started in 14 matches while goalkeeper Castillo-Garcia had 11 starts and recorded 83 saves.