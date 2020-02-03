Basketball
St. Francis girls top LHNE
HUMPHREY — University of Nebraska recruit Allison Weidner scored 24 points to lead Humphrey St. Francis to a 59-45 victory over Lutheran High Northeast on Saturday.
Mia Furst and Mia Wiederin paced the Eagles with 15 and 11 points respectively.
Lutheran High Northeast 12 5 13 15 — 45
Humphrey St. Francis 17 13 18 11 — 59
- LUTHERAN HIGH NORTHEAST (7-11): Mia Furst 15; Lauren Buhrman 1; Chloe Spence 3; Becca Gebhardt 9; Mia Wiederin 11; Kendra Rosberg 4; Leah Sugita 2.
- HUMPHREY ST. FRANCIS (16-2): Allison Weidner 24; Peighton Eisenminger 2; Kyleigh Sjuts 3; Lauren Pfeifer 9; Kaylee Stricklin 4; Alissa Kosch 15; Caitlin Jarosz 2.
Unbeaten Flyers down Eagles
HUMPHREY — Undefeated Humphrey St. Francis led by just three at halftime but outscored Lutheran High Northeast 35-23 in the second half to defeat the Eagles 62-45.
Trevor Pfeifer poured in 29 points for the Flyers while Dylan Wemhoff added 12.
Cort McKeown led the Eagles with 16 points whle Jaxson Kant had 15.
Lutheran High Northeast 15 9 10 11 — 45
Humphrey St. Francis 17 10 16 19 — 62
- LUTHERAN HIGH NORTHEAST (11-6): Cort McKeown 16; Brady Jackson 9; Mason Peterson 2; Jaxson Kant 15; Trystan Scott 3.
- HUMPHREY ST. FRANCIS (17-0): Justin Leifeld 2; Trevor Pfeifer 29; Tanner Pfeifer 10; Evan Foltz 4; Dylan Wemhoff 12; Kolbe Classen 2; Taylor Wemhoff 3.
Panther girls defeat Central
OMAHA — Hailey Kleinschmit scored 19 points to lead the Norfolk girls to a 51-44 road win over Omaha Central on Saturday.
Chelsea Strom added 10 for the 10-8 Panthers.
Norfolk 17 10 6 18 — 51
Omaha Central 13 12 14 5 — 44
- NORFOLK (10-8): Nealy Brummond 9; Anden Baumann 9; Erin Schwanebeck 2; Karly Kalin 2; Chelsea Strom 10; Hailey Kleinschmit 19.
- OMAHA CENTRAL (6-10): Stats not provided.
Eagles down Panthers in Omaha
OMAHA — Norfolk fell to state-rated Omaha Central on the road Saturday, 74-55.
Kallan Herman and Camerron Eisenhauer scored 11 points apiece for the Panthers.
- NORFOLK (6-11): Gage Dohren 6; Tyler Wilson 8; Isaac Heimes 8; Kallan Herman 11; Tyson Stelling 8; Cameron Eisenhauer 11; Daydon Taylor 3.
- OMAHA CENTRAL (12-4): Stats not provided.
Northeast men slip at home
The Northeast Community College men had a tough time crawling out of a 17-point deficit at halftime and fell to Little Priest Tribal College, 87-82 on Saturday at the Cox Activities Center.
The Hawks (11-12, 1-4 ICCAC) managed to outscore the Warriors 54-42 in the second half, but it wasn’t enough as Little Priest went on to pick up its fourth win of the season.
Emmette Page recorded 23 points while Daniel Akuei added 22 points and 13 boards.
Hawk women post easy win
Offensive production wasn’t a problem for the Northeast Community College women’s basketball team on Saturday.
The Hawks (21-3, 2-1 ICCAC) scored 30 or more points in three quarters to whip Little Priest Tribal College 107-60 at the Cox Activities Center in Norfolk.
Norfolk High graduate Kyla Moore led Northeast with 17 points, six rebounds, four assists and four steals. J
Hagedorn leads USD past UNO
OMAHA — Norfolk High School graduate Tyler Hagedorn scored 17 of his game-high 27 points in the first half and Triston Simpson’s two free throws with 3.4 seconds left sealed the deal for the Coyotes in an 81-80 win over Omaha on Sunday at Baxter Arena.
Hagedorn recorded his 12th 20-point game of the season and fourth consecutive.
It was the seventh win in eight games for South Dakota (16-8, 7-3 Summit League). The Coyotes snapped Omaha’s 16-game home win streak and swept the season series.
With eight seconds left, Omaha’s Matt Pile missed the front end of a one-and-one and Simpson was fouled from behind at the other end with 3.4 seconds left. Simpson made both free throws to give the Coyotes an 81-80 lead. The Mavericks missed a 30-footer at the buzzer.
Baseball
Wildcats fall to Southern Arkansas
CELBURNE, Texas — The University of Southern Arkansas used a five-run fifth inning followed by a six-run seventh to defeat Wayne State 15-5 in seven innings on Saturday at the Alpine Fresh 4 HIM Baseball Classic here.
The Wildcats trailed 4-1 entering the third when Travis Baily laced a two-run double to left field scoring Jake Lemar and Bryce Bisenius.
But the Muleriders broke the game open with a five-run fifth.
Wayne State had six hits in the game including a solo homer by Bisenius.
Junior lefthander Aaron Ras (0-1) suffered the pitching loss, allowing four runs on four hits over 22-e innings with five strikeouts and three walks.
Track and field
Marvin, Pester shine for WSC
MANKATO, Minn. — Mikayla Marvin and Jordyn Pester each recorded third-place finishes to lead the Wayne State women’s indoor track and field team on Saturday at the Mark Schuck/Minnesota State Open held at Myers Fieldhouse.
Marvin cleared 10 feet, 6 inches in the pole vault while Pester was clocked in 1:00.11 in the 400-meter dash.
McKenzie Scheil recorded a pair of fifth-place efforts in the weight throw (59-4¼) and shot put (43-10½) while Kenzie Sullivan finished seventh in the shot at 42-9.
Joan Jelimo took sixth place in the 600-meter dash (1:41.33) while Riana Noelle collected a sixth-place finish in the long jump with a leap of 16-4¾. Ali Dykman tied for sixth in the high jump clearing 5-¼.
The Wildcats will compete this weekend at the Husker Invite in Lincoln and at the South Dakota Open in Vermillion on Friday and Saturday.
Baseball
Cats split in Texas tournament
CLEBURNE, Texas — Wayne State could not overcome a 11-0 deficit in the first three innings as the Wildcats fell to Oklahoma Panhandle State 18-12 on Saturday at the Alpine Fresh 4 HIM Baseball Classic here.
Wayne State scored a pair of runs in the bottom of the third on an Alex Logelin RBI double while Noah Roberts produced an RBI single.
The ‘Cats got back into the game in the bottom of the fourth scoring six runs on just three hits while taking advantage of four walks and a hit batter and the Wildcats only trailed 11-8.
But the Aggies responded with two runs in the fifth and sixth innings to go in front 15-8.
Oklahoma Panhandle State had 17 hits in the game to 16 for the Wildcats.
Freshman Brody Sintek (0-1) suffered the pitching loss, working 21-e innings.
Later, Senior centerfielder Brendan Madsen went 3 for 3 with three RBI, Wayne State converted 10 walks from Southern Nazarene pitchers into seven runs and the Wildcats posted a 10-4 win over the Crimson Storm.
Senior right hander Hunter Wienhoff worked five innings to earn the pitching win, allowing just one run on five hits with four strikeouts and three walks.
Basketball
WSC extends win streak to 4
Wayne State’s men closed the first half with a 10-0 run and carried that momentum into the second half as the Wildcats completed a home weekend sweep with a 71-62 victory over Minot State on Saturday at Rice Auditorium.
The Wildcats are now 10-15 and 7-9 in the NSIC South while Minot State drops to 10-12 and 4-12 in league play.
Midway through the second half, Minot State made a charge at the Wildcats and got as close as six at 52-46 with 10:12 remaining, but the Wildcats scored eight straight points for a 60-46 lead following a Ben Dentlinger dunk with 4:41 remaining.
Wildcat women win close one
Wayne State junior forward Erin Norling made a three-point play off a steal with 11.4 seconds to play giving the Wildcats a dramatic 73-72 home win over Minot State in Northern Sun Conference women’s basketball Saturday afternoon at Rice Auditorium in Wayne.
WSC is now 15-7 on the year and 10-6 in the NSIC South Division.
Minot State took its biggest lead of the game at 66-61 with 6:59 remaining on a Mariah Payne basket.
WSC rallied with seven straight points and took a 68-66 lead on a Kylie Hammer layup with 4:29 to play.
But Minot State came back and took a 72-70 lead on a Bethany Theodore 3-pointer with 51 seconds remaining.
The Wildcats first chance to tie the game saw a shot by Brittany Bongartz blocked with Minot State getting the rebound.
WSC was forced to foul trailing by two points and the Wildcats got a steal from Kylie Hammer that led to a fast break layup from Norling, who was fouled on the play, with 11.4 seconds left to tie the score at 72-72.
Norling completed the three point play to give the Wildcats a 73-72 lead.
Minot State worked for the final shot and an attempt in the lane by Calli Delsman was off the mark as the Wildcats escaped.
Freshman Josey Ryan paced five Wildcats in double figures with 16 points.
Wrestling
Huskers upset No. 3 Ohio State
World-Herald News Service
LINCOLN — Wrestling in the final match with the dual tied 14-14 against No. 3 Ohio State, Nebraska’s Isaiah White trailed 4-3 before putting Ethan Smith on his back and recording a pin with two seconds left.
Nebraska 20 Ohio State 14
- 174: Mikey Labriola, NU, dec. Kaleb Romero, 3-1. 184: Rocky Jordan, OSU, dec. Taylor Venz, 3-2. 197: Collin Moore, OSU, dec. Eric Schultz, 6-2. 285: David Jensen, NU, dec. Gary Traub, 8-3. 125: Alex Thomsen, NU, dec. Malik Heinselman, 5-2.
- 133: Ridge Lovett, NU, dec. Jordan Decatur, 6-5. 141: Luke Pletcher, OSU, major dec. CJ Red, 10-1. 149: Sammy Sasso, OSU, major dec. Collin Purinton, 13-4. 157: Peyton Robb, NU, dec. Quinn Kinner, 8-3. 165: Isaiah White, NU, pinned Ethan Smith, 6:58.