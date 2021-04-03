Basketball
Bishop enters transfer portal
OMAHA — Creighton junior Christian Bishop, a two-year starter at center, announced that he plans to enter the transfer portal.
Bishop revealed his decision on Twitter, asking fans to respect his decision. He also thanked his family, teammates and the coaching staff for helping him along the way.
“After coming to a decision with my family, I believe it’s best for me to join the transfer portal and explore my opportunities to grow as a player and a person,” Bishop tweeted. “I would like to thank all of the Bluejay fans for supporting me and giving me a place to call home.”
The 6-foot-7, 220-pounder emerged as a versatile asset on both sides of the ball the past two seasons. His ability to run the floor, initiate offense and rise above the rim aided CU’s attack. He could put pressure on opposing guards out of ball screens defensively, while also helping to protect the rim.
Bishop was asked to play out of position at Creighton, mostly due to injuries. Despite being undersized, though, he found his niche.
Softball
Wildcats drop pair on the road
DULUTH, Minn — Minnesota Duluth rallied late to win the opener 5-4 and then posted a 6-0 win in the second game to complete a sweep of Wayne State College Friday afternoon in a Northern Sun Conference softball doubleheader played at Malosky Stadium.
The Wildcats drop to 3-13 and 0-4 in the league while UMD moves to 14-4 and 4-0 in the NSIC.
Wayne State had nine hits in the game, led by Kamryn Sparks going 3 for 4 with a double and two RBI. Riley Holmberg went 2 for 3 with a run scored while Kortney Buresh, Ashley Hernandez, Jenna Etmans and Emily Hale each singled.
The Wildcats had six hits in the game, all singles. Hernandez and Etmans each went 2 for 3 while Sparks and Holmberg each singled.
Sophomore Sloan Cooksey fired a complete game, her fourth on the season, in the loss.
The Wildcats will be in action again Saturday visiting St. Cloud State for a NSIC doubleheader starting at noon.
Andrews sisters power NU win
PISCATAWAY, NJ — It was a sister act for the Nebraska softball team Friday, as the Andrews siblings powered the Huskers to a 12-3 six-inning victory over Rutgers in game one of a four-game series in Piscataway, N.J.
Brooke Andrews enjoyed a career game while starting at third base in place of freshman Sydney Gray, who suffered a season-ending injury in Nebraska’s last game. Brooke hit the first two home runs of her career Friday and produced her first career multi-hit and multi-RBI game, finishing 2-for-3 with three runs scored and five RBIs.
Billie Andrews was 4-for-5 with a double, two RBIs and one run scored, recording her fifth straight multi-hit game and setting a career high with her four hits. Together, the Andrews sisters combined to go 6-for-8 with three extra-base hits, four runs scored and seven RBIs.
The offensive support was more than enough for Olivia Ferrell, who earned the complete-game win. Ferrell allowed three runs in 6.0 innings, snapping her streak of five consecutive starts allowing one earned run or less. She tied her season high with seven strikeouts despite the game ending early.
Nebraska and Rutgers continues their four-game series with a Saturday doubleheader.
Soccer
Norfolk JV blanked by Spartans
The Panther girls had no answers for Lincoln East on Thursday, falling 8-0 at Memorial Field.
The Spartans put up three goals in the first half and five in the second. Emerson Walsow recorded 21 saves.
Volleyball
Eyeing NCAA tourney bid
OMAHA — Creighton sophomore Keeley Davis raised her right arm and swung it down to her side as her elated teammates huddled around her to celebrate the set-sealing kill.
The Jays still had work to do right then.
But they made sure to enjoy the moment Friday — because their resolve, which has enabled them to navigate a disruption-filled season so far, made the difference during a second-set comeback win in their Big East tournament opener. Creighton ended the second set with a 9-2 run and ultimately earned a 25-20, 25-23, 25-18 sweep over UConn.
“We were very resilient,” Davis said. “We’re a type of team that never gives up, on any point. And once someone gets a kill or a block, we all get so excited. It’s the momentum of it.”
Creighton is presumably in the hunt for an at-large berth in the NCAA tournament, which will take place inside a controlled environment in Omaha this month.
Huskers help with pro league
OMAHA — Jordan Larson is used to being recognized in airports, but usually just when she is flying to and from Omaha.
However, when the former Nebraska All-American was flying from Dallas to Los Angeles this week following the conclusion of the Athletes Unlimited professional volleyball league, she was recognized by one of the airline workers and got bumped to an exit row.
And it wasn’t just her. Larson said one of her teammates also was recognized in public, crediting the success and exposure of the new league, which aired on Fox Sports, CBS Sports Network and social media feeds.
“I just never could have fathomed that it would be what it is and the level that it was and the coverage that we got,” said Larson, a two-time Olympian. “We went from just wanting to play in the States to being on national television and our families being able to watch and an incredible environment.”