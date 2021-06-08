Golf
Heimes, Peck named super-state
Norfolk’s Isaac Heimes and Wisner-Pilger’s Rockney Peck have been named to the 15-player all-Nebraska super-state golf team by the Nebraska Coaches Association.
Heimes tied for fourth in last month’s Class A state meet at the Norfolk Country Club while Peck won the Class C tournament at the Kearney Country Club.
The organization also named two other area athletes to the Class D all-state team: Braxton Brockhaus of Creighton and Jack Lubischer of Humphrey St. Francis.
Klooz part of winning team
Former Plainview and Laurel-Concord-Coleridge high school star Mitch Klooz was part of a three-member team that finished in a three-way tie for first in a professional-only scramble and modified alternate-shot competition at the Players Club at Deer Creek in Omaha on Monday.
The PGA Nebraska Section hosted the tournament in which Klooz of Champions Run teamed with Jay Cottam of Awarii Dunes Golf Club and Cody Troudt of Riverside Golf Club to post a score of 14-under-par 92 in the 27-hole event.
Kyle Schellpeper of the Wayne Country Club and Wayne State’s Joey Baldwin were part of a team that tied for fourth, and the Norfolk County Club’s Tom Johnson and his teammates tied for seventh.
Beemer course hosts qualifier
BEEMER — Lincoln’s Nicole Kolbas and Addison Klonowski of Naples, Florida, advanced to the 2021 U.S. Girls Junior Championship on Monday through qualifying at Indian Trails Country Club.
Kolbas and Klonowski are both in the 2023 high school class and shared medalist honors with rounds of 75 (+4). Kolbas attends Lincoln Pius X High School and is the reigning Class A champion.
Kolbas and Klonowski advance to the 72nd U.S. Girls Junior Championship at Columbia Country Club in Chevy Chase, Maryland, July 12-17.
Tennis
2 Panthers honorably mentioned
Two Norfolk High School girls have earned honorable mention all-state status from the Nebraska High School Tennis Coaches Association, in cooperation with the Nebraska Coaches Association.
The coaches named Panthers Sydney Reynolds and Karly Kalin among the honorably mentioned.